Janet Levine, Best-Selling Author and Activist, Details Stories of Chilling Racial Madness: The Dumping Grounds

Janet Levine

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet Levine, best-selling author and activist, warns that January 20, 2025, will mark the start of Donald Trump’s second term as President of the United States. Whether his first day in office will deliver the “terror” he has long threatened remains uncertain. His plans to target “illegal immigrants” could involve rounding up 11 million people, detaining them in unknown locations, and deporting them to unspecified destinations. Critical questions loom: Where will they be held? How will they be transported and fed? How will they be legally processed?

Levine points out that many of these individuals hail from far beyond neighboring southern countries, having traversed regions across the globe. Even if such mass arrests and detentions occur, she emphasizes that new waves of migrants are already gathering at the southern border, intensifying the humanitarian crisis.

Levine shares that experts warn, “Mass migration of millions of people will increase exponentially in the next decades.”

In her latest work-in-progress novel, The Awakening of Diya Sharma, Janet Levine delves into the complex realities of mass migration. The story follows Diya Sharma, a New York investigative journalist, who travels to Chad, a nation in Central Africa, to explore the survival struggles of displaced children, particularly migrants. Through Diya's journey, Levine sheds light on the human cost of global migration crises and the resilience of those affected.

Levine says her research shows, “Currently, as the effects of climate change worsen, more wars break out in Africa and elsewhere, more farming families became migratory. Almost 400,000 migrants a year seek refuge in Chad, arriving from Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Central African Republic, and from within Chad itself. Annually, the refugees keep coming in ever increasing numbers. From Chad they seek refuge in north America and Europe.”

Levine shares that experts say, “This year 2024-2025, more than 110 million people worldwide are displaced. The number will not lessen in the coming years.” She asks, “Many of us accept the truth of our human frailty, our impermanent life. but many of us also know that we have control over our actions and choices as individuals. Is our choice to become a better people and work toward a more just, welcoming, and compassionate world. Or not.”

Levine proposes that addressing this mass movement of people requires exploring solutions beyond those envisioned by soon-to-be president Donald Trump and his administration. “There is more than one way to deal with this mass movement of people, President-elect Trump,” she declares.

In her best-selling book, Inside Apartheid 1988, Contemporary Books/ McGraw Hill, Levine writes, “The true story of apartheid was not the abrogation of the rule of law by the apartheid regime or the declaration of successive states of emergency. It was the misery and starvation—the genocide—of upward of three million people who were ‘resettled’ and dumped in the rural hinterland of the country. They are part of the ideological processes of the apartheid regimes’ grim social engineering programs, programs designed to divide the country into racially separate areas. The true story of apartheid is the story of chilling racial madness.”

What will be the story of your racist, massive, social engineering legacy, Mr. Trump? Levine asks.

About Janet Levine

Janet Levine is a renowned South African-born American author, educator, presenter, and nonprofit entrepreneur. With six best-selling books, Levine has captivated readers worldwide through her evocative storytelling and meticulous research. Her works, which explore themes of resilience, identity, and justice, bridge generations and cultures, profoundly impacting readers.

Levine’s latest novel, Liv's Secrets, continues her legacy as a master of historical fiction. Set in apartheid-era South Africa, (1880-2010) the story delves into the intertwined struggles of love, betrayal, and resistance during one of history's most oppressive regimes.

In addition to her literary achievements, Levine is a passionate advocate for social justice and a keen observer of historical and contemporary issues.

For interviews or to learn more about Janet Levine and her works, visit janetlevine.com.

