Legislature to Convene December 10
CANADA, December 6 - Premier Tim Houston announced today, December 6, the first session of the 65th General Assembly of the Nova Scotia Legislature will convene, for one day only, for the election of a speaker and appointment of a deputy speaker or speakers.
The session will begin Tuesday, December 10, at 3 p.m.
