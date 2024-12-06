Submit Release
Legislature to Convene December 10

CANADA, December 6 - Premier Tim Houston announced today, December 6, the first session of the 65th General Assembly of the Nova Scotia Legislature will convene, for one day only, for the election of a speaker and appointment of a deputy speaker or speakers.

The session will begin Tuesday, December 10, at 3 p.m.

