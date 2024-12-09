Asheville Based Ice Sculpture Business Prepares for Winter Festival Season Post Helene Recovery

Little girl zooming down slide made of ice for the 2024 Ice Festival Festival Goers Enjoying the short blast of heat from an ice sculpture tower with fire inside. Pro Ice Sculpture Artist Patrick O'Brien

After losing power and water for two weeks and throwing out most of their melted inventory, this business is solid once again and snow is flying.

We were coming into this year the most prepared we had ever been but mother nature hit us with a bit of a curve ball.” — Patrick O'Brien / Owner

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene, Ice Mill Ice Sculptures a custom ice sculpture studio that is headquartered out of Asheville, North Carolina was left without power or potable water for a little over two weeks.

These being the key ingredients for their frosty operation left them in a bit of a puddled mess. The team at Ice Mill quickly mobilized all available resources to restore their operations HQ and create their breathtaking ice sculptures that are as ephemeral as they are extraordinary once more. Owner Patrick O’Brien was all smiles when we interviewed him about the situation.

"It was stressful and a bit ironic. It rained more than I have ever seen and ultimately water was the cause of the problems this year."

Despite the setbacks, O’Brien and his team have embraced the challenge, channeling their creativity into producing an incredible array of intricate and unique pieces but with a little less time to make it happen.

The ice sculptures not only reflect the exceptional skill and artistry of the Ice Mill craftsmen but also serve as a testament to the spirit of overcoming adversity delt by the storm. While these stunning creations may only last a few hours, they leave a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to witness them.

Said O'Brien, The studio sits only half a mile from the river that had rose almost 25 feet completely destroying neighboring homes and businesses. Water which is generally a close friend of the Mill turned to foe for the area. While the business owner says he finds himself to be one of the lucky ones, it would seem they have their work cut out for them. Ice Mill provides all of the ice and some other related event services for one of the largest ice festivals on the East coast The Haywood Ice Fest.

The event is made up of several winter themed events hosted all around Haywood county, but the crowds come to see the ice! The team has already began work on the list of clear attractions including 2 giant ice slides that visitors can sled down that hit a top speed of nearly 20 miles per hour. They are bringing back a giant ice chimney that shoots a large flame out of the top, interactive ice games, live sculpting demos and more.

This event is only one of many like it that the team is working to produce. O'Brien said they have their team running in shifts alongside their robotic sculpting CNC machine called an Ice Monger .

"Snow shoveling is better than bailing water any day!" laughed O'Brien.

As Ice Mill resumes operations post-storm, the community is invited to celebrate the return of these magnificent ice sculptures, reminding us all of the beauty that can emerge from difficult times. Patrick O’Brien and his team at Ice Mill look forward to sharing their work with clients and local art enthusiasts alike, creating moments of joy that resonate long after the ice has melted.

Information on Ice Mill’s latest creations and upcoming projects can be found at https://www.icemill.com

