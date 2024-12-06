AMP Memberships Launches Highly Integrative Clarity System at Tagg-N-Go Car Wash In Idaho

AMP Clarity launches at Tagg N Go Car Wash in Idaho

Innovative car wash tech company, AMP, debuts first-of-its-kind AI-powered point-of-sale for car washes

AMP’s Clarity System incorporates many industry-first innovations and touches every part of a customer’s car wash journey” — Adam Trien

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMP Memberships is proud to announce the launch of the Clarity System at Tagg-N-Go Car Wash in Rexburg, Idaho. The all-encompassing car wash solution uses AI, machine learning, and best-in-industry software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate every aspect of a car wash operation.

“AMP’s Clarity System incorporates many industry-first innovations and touches every part of a customer’s car wash journey for a single, complete, highly configurable system that increases operational performance and customer satisfaction,” says AMP Memberships CEO Adam Trien. “The end-to-end Clarity System includes the AMP Kiosk, high-definition cameras, digital signage, loading stations, wireless attendant tools, and a custom smartphone app for customer engagement.”

The Clarity system starts gathering information at the beginning of the customer’s visit to the wash. As they approach the point-of-sale, high-definition cameras capture pre-scan information and then leverage powerful deep vehicle scanning to create a digital fingerprint that includes make, model, color, and license plate information. Additional scans are completed at the point-of-sale station and information is displayed on digital signage and tablet tools for attendants. The system recognizes members versus retail users, how many previous visits, and other key data points to help drive engagement, refine staff interactions with customers, identify opportunities for sales, automatically open gates for members, and more.

Once inside the tunnel, the AMP loading station continues to provide crystal clear visibility of the operation, displaying photos of the vehicles as they were captured at the point-of-sale, along with detailed information like membership levels, wash type, and even memory settings for retracts to ensure the car wash is delivering the right service to the right customer, every time.

“Interaction with customers continues even after the wash,” says Trien. “Operators can continue to send push notes, text messages, emails, and MMS to continue to connect with customers via the AMP platform. And on the back side, customer information and metrics on the AMP dashboard are available anywhere and anytime for the carwash team to access, offering unmatched operational visibility and performance.”

“We are always on the lookout for ways to improve the experience for our customers”, says Quinn Allgood, Co-founder of Tagg-N-Go Car Wash. “As we continue expanding, these systems will allow us to offer more engaging experiences while gaining access to information to help with our operational decisions.”

For more information about AMP Memberships and their innovative car wash solutions visit ampmemberships.com

About Tagg-N-Go Car Wash -

Tagg-N-Go Car Wash embodies innovation and excellence by delivering a high-quality car wash experience for their customers. Ranking as Utah’s 24th fastest growing company, Tagg-N-Go is focused on growth, but importantly, giving back to the community. Established in 2016 by Quinn Allgood and Conner Atkin in St. George, Utah, the company now operates in Utah, Nevada, and Idaho. Tagg-N-Go also features the only fully indoor car wash in the Western United States. Learn more at taggngo.com

About AMP Memberships -

AMP Memberships delivers cutting-edge software solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and customer engagement for car wash operators. Renowned for its robust platform and exceptional support, AMP is at the forefront of innovation in the car wash sector.

AMP Memberships has offices in Denver, CO and Atlanta, GA. For more information, visit ampmemberships.com.

