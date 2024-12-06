La Alianza Hispana is a multi-service nonprofit organization offering programs for Boston’s older adults, especially those who are Latino and Spanish-speaking. They are an Age Strong partner, receiving federal Older Americans Act support. They are located near Newmarket Square in Dorchester.

The organization offers a variety of culturally and linguistically appropriate activities for older adults, working to address social isolation and to build stronger social connections. They take older adults on field trips to the Boston Public Library, the Boston Common, and the Freedom Trail, so that those who never had the opportunity to visit these historic landmarks are able to learn more about the city they live in.

They host birthday parties and holiday parties, so that older residents can come together for food, dancing, and fun. They have a spa room where older adults can get manicures and massages, and offer a variety of wellness and fitness classes so that participants can stay healthy and active.

In addition, they also host adult day healthcare, offering a unique, culturally competent program of healthcare services, registered nursing care, family support, case management, and therapeutic activities.

La Alianza Hispana is located at 1000 Massachusetts Ave, Suite # 101. To learn more about the services at La Alianza Hispana, please call 617-427-7175 or click here.