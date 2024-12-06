B.C. puts plans in motion for careers in agriculture, food sector

CANADA, December 6 - New support is available to help the B.C. farming, seafood and food-processing sectors address labour-market needs.

These supports include creating employment and advancement opportunities for domestic workers, and building and retaining a skilled workforce.

“Over the past few years, we have become much more aware of where our food comes from and who produces it here in B.C.,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “Farming and food production is tough work and rewarding work at the same time. We depend on generations of farmers around the province who put food on our tables. We also want to support new generations of food producers who are looking for opportunities available. I’m excited to see how this program will bring the next generation of workers to the sector.”

The Recruitment, Retention and Innovative Skills Training Program will help industry recruit, hire, train and retain domestic workers with the skills B.C. food producers and processors need. The program is open to industry associations and other organizations, and partnerships, as well groups of producers and processors.

As much as $4.3 million is now available to support the sector with activities, such as:

partnering with community and training organizations to develop and deliver short-term programs that provide workers with the skills they need to work on farms, orchards, greenhouses and in the larger food-producing sector;

supporting seasonal and full-time worker recruitment and retention through awareness campaigns as well as paid training and work-experience programs that target those new or returning to the workforce, for example,;

developing recruitment campaigns, websites and apps that promote B.C. job opportunities, and co-ordinating the hiring and placement of Canadian seasonal workers on various farms throughout the harvesting season; and

promoting job opportunities for people facing barriers to employment, such as those under-represented within the agriculture and food workforce.

The Recruitment, Retention and Innovative Skills Training Program is delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation (IAF).

“IAF is so pleased to continue its role as a trusted partner delivering programs to B.C.’s agriculture and food sector,” said Jack DeWit, chair, IAF. “Addressing labour shortages in the sector will make the entire sector stronger.”

The program is now open for applications.

Learn More:

Applications and further details are available online:

https://iafbc.ca/recruitment-retention-and-innovative-skills-training-program/

A June 2023 news release announcing the $15-million Agriculture and Food Workforce Development Initiative is available here:

https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023AF0037-001017

A backgrounder follows.