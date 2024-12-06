Highway contractors awarded for community contributions

CANADA, December 6 - Contractors that build and maintain British Columbia's transportation infrastructure have been honoured for their approach to service and innovation, while helping people and goods stay on the move.

The B.C. Transportation Contractor of the Year awards celebrate achievements in construction, road and bridge maintenance, safety and community service.

“These awards are a spotlight on the tremendous contributions that construction and maintenance contractors make to life in British Columbia,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Transportation and Transit. “By supporting our world-class highway system, they keep travellers safe, our communities connected and our economy strong. The stories behind this year’s winners point to the entire sector’s commitment to public service, effective partnerships and excellence in road construction and maintenance.”

Bridges and Structures

Coquitlam Ridge Constructors Ltd. (CRC), an ECV Group Company, received the Bridges and Structures award for its critical work to restore Highway 1 after 2021’s floods.

The new three-lane bridge at Falls Creek is named CəX̣ʷ Cixʷ (Check-Chow), reflecting a partnership with the Nlaka’pamux Nation and neighbouring communities, and the Province’s commitment to climate-resilient infrastructure that respects Indigenous heritage. This partnership ensured lasting benefits by providing opportunities for local Fraser Canyon businesses and Indigenous workers, through direct project employment and hiring local Indigenous businesses and equipment. Respecting the land’s cultural significance, the project’s environmental stewardship included innovative water collection methods during drought conditions. The team adapted to challenges, such as wildfires and extreme weather, working without safety incidents and finishing the bridge on time and under budget in June 2024.

Paving

Emil Anderson Construction (EAC) received the Paving award for its work from the Elkhart brake check to John’s Creek on Highway 97C east of Merritt.

The company exceeded standards for design aspects like asphalt quality and created an exceptionally smooth riding surface. The project’s safety focus included comprehensive training for new staff. EAC maintained strong communication with ministry staff and other stakeholders, ensuring minimal disruption and safe traffic flow during construction while delivering the project on time and under budget.

Grading

Conwest Contracting Ltd. received the Grading award for its work on the Phibbs Transit Exchange improvements in North Vancouver.

The company provided exceptional grading work that plays a crucial role in upgrading this key transit hub. The work provides a solid foundation for expanded bus capacity and enhanced safety for transit users. Conwest completed its work at a high-traffic urban worksite, managing tight schedules and collaborating closely with stakeholders to minimize disruptions, such as configuring side streets so transit service continued seamlessly throughout the project.

The company worked with First Nation partners, honouring the cultural significance of the site by incorporating traditional plants and supporting Indigenous art installations.

Workplace Health and Safety

Lafarge Canada Inc. received the Workplace Health and Safety award for a remote transfer-switch system that enhances driver safety during trailer hookups.

By pushing a button, drivers wirelessly align their truck hitch using a backup camera, shortening the time required for trailer connections. By connecting transfer trailers to tandem trucks from within their cabs, drivers spend less time outside their trucks, avoiding high-traffic areas and other hazards.

Road and Bridge Maintenance

Yellowhead Road & Bridge (Fort George) Ltd., also known as YRB – Fort George, received the Road and Bridge Maintenance award for its exceptional commitment to maintaining safe and reliable roads and bridges in the Fort George area (Service Area 19).

YRB takes a proactive approach to maintenance through continual investment in maintenance equipment and process improvements. YRB’s commitment to timely response to emergencies was on display this summer when the company supported Jasper wildfire evacuees, providing essential supplies and directing traffic to safety.

YRB also supports local communities and First Nations by participating in community events and most recently by improving local recreational areas. Its hiring of a First Nation liaison and signing of a memorandum of understanding with the McLeod Lake Indian Band fosters long-term partnerships and demonstrates its commitment to reconciliation with Indigenous communities.

Community Service

Cutting Edge Consulting Inc. (CEC) received the Community Service award for its outstanding support for many communities in B.C.

When the 2021 atmospheric river flooded Nicola Valley, CEC helped repair seven critical bridges and rebuild Highway 8. Beyond this ministry work, the company donated equipment and labour to help Merritt residents protect their homes from further flood damage. Despite its full workload, CEC also helped out after bridge fires in Kamloops and Adams Lake, prioritizing community safety and recovery.

The company supports many local initiatives and community events, such as Kamloops Boogie the Bridge, the Salvation Army’s Adopt-A-Family and the Kamloops Food Bank. Its support also reaches young athletes, sponsoring local youth in sports and trades competitions, and fostering the next generation of talent through school trades programs like Heavy Metal Rocks. CEC also works closely with First Nations, offering employment and revenue-sharing opportunities, as well as supporting First Nation events.

