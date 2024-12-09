Friends of Flavours in Penge Wins Prestigious Diners’ Choice Award 2024 for Outstanding Italian Cuisine and Service

The Authentic Taste of Italy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friends of Flavours, an Italian restaurant located at 4 Green Lane, Beckenham, has been awarded the esteemed Diners’ Choice Award 2024 by OpenTable.

This prestigious recognition highlights the restaurant’s exceptional quality, ambiance, and service, placing it among the most celebrated dining spots in the region.

Friends of Flavours has quickly become a neighborhood gem, praised for its authentic Italian dishes and welcoming atmosphere. Since the change in management in September, under the new leadership of Angelo Gobbi, the restaurant has seen a remarkable rise in customer satisfaction. The award underscores the dedication of the new team, who managed to elevate the restaurant’s standards to award-winning status within just two months of taking over.

The Diners’ Choice Award is based on verified reviews and ratings from OpenTable users, who collectively contribute over 30 million dining reviews annually. Friends of Flavours earned this honor due to its consistently high ratings in categories such as ambiance, service, and quality of food, making it a standout among local dining establishments.

“We are incredibly honoured to receive the Diners’ Choice Award,” said Angelo Gobbi, Owner of Friends of Flavours. “This recognition reflects our commitment to offering genuine Italian dining and an unforgettable experience to our guests. Our team has worked passionately to make Friends of Flavours a place where people feel at home while enjoying the finest Italian cuisine.”

Friends of Flavours is known not only for its delicious menu but also for its versatile dining experience, suitable for groups and special occasions alike. Guests can expect a delightful range of Italian classics, crafted with fresh ingredients and an unwavering dedication to authentic flavors.

To celebrate this award, Friends of Flavours invites the local community and new patrons to experience their renowned service and cuisine. Reservations can be made through their website at www.friendsofflavours.london, or by contacting the restaurant directly at 020 86597427.

About Friends of Flavours

Friends of Flavours is an Italian restaurant in Beckenham, London, known for its fresh, genuine Italian cuisine and welcoming atmosphere. With a commitment to quality and an eye for detail, the restaurant has quickly become a favorite among locals and visitors. Open from Tuesday to Sunday, Friends of Flavours continues to be a popular choice for group dining and special occasions.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Friends of Flavours

Email: info@friendsofflavours.london

