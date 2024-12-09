Forced Physics DCT Partners with Liberation Technology Services to Revolutionize Modular Data Centers and Crypto Mining

Liberations' Modular Data Center

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Forced Physics Data Center Technology (DCT) is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Liberation Technology Services (LTS) to incorporate Forced Physics’ patented JouleForce™ cooling technology into modular data centers and crypto mining operations. This innovative collaboration addresses one of the most significant challenges in these industries: effectively managing electronics’ thermal loads while driving efficiency and sustainability.JouleForce™ cooling technology, developed and patented by Scott Davis, CEO of Forced Physics DCT, is a groundbreaking solution that eliminates the need for traditional air conditioning and water in data centers. By leveraging JouleForce™ arrays and ambient air, the technology reduces overall power consumption for the entire data center by 40%, enabling operations to be more sustainable and cost-effective. Additionally, this innovative technology allows data centers to function in rugged and remote locations, where conventional cooling systems would be unsuitable.The partnership will also leverage JouleForce™ technology in crypto mining, where energy efficiency and performance are critical. By deploying this technology, mining operators can achieve a remarkable 73% increase in power density and a 34% boost in hashrate, enabling miners to maximize output and enhance profitability.Scott Davis, CEO of Forced Physics DCT, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration. “Our partnership with LTS is a significant step forward in bringing JouleForce™ technology to industries that are ready for innovation. By integrating our energy-efficient cooling solutions into modular data centers and crypto mining operations, we are driving the future of sustainable, high-performance technology.”Liberation Technology Services (LTS), known for its expertise in building and deploying modular data centers and mining facilities, will integrate JouleForce™ technology into its products. Pam Hird and Andrew Riddaugh, Co-Founders of Liberation Technology Services, also shared their vision for the partnership.“We are excited to announce our partnership with Forced Physics DCT to implement JouleForce™ cooling technology,” said Pam Hird, CTO of LTS. “This innovation aligns with our mission of creating energy-efficient solutions and provides our clients with a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving market.”Andrew Riddaugh, CEO of LTS, added, “By adopting JouleForce™ technology, we are fixing two of the most critical challenges in our industries—efficient electronic cooling and energy consumption. This innovation allows us to optimize performance while setting a new benchmark for modular data centers and crypto mining operations.”This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Forced Physics DCT and Liberation Technology Services to sustainability and innovation. By tackling the challenges of electronic cooling and prioritizing energy efficiency, they are delivering environmentally and economically beneficial solutions.About Forced Physics Data Center TechnologyForced Physics DCT is a pioneer in energy-efficient cooling solutions for data centers, employing its patented JouleForce™ technology. By using ambient air, this groundbreaking approach eliminates the need for air conditioning and water, delivering exceptional cooling performance while achieving significant energy savings, environmental benefits, and enhanced electronic performance for high-demand applications.About Liberation Technology ServicesLiberation Technology Services (LTS) specializes in scalable, globally deployable Modular Data Centers (MDCs), offering cutting-edge infrastructure solutions tailored to meet enterprise and AI demands. With a commitment to innovation and data security, Liberation empowers businesses to optimize operations while maintaining flexibility and resilience in an evolving digital landscape.

