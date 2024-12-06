Ghostly Adventures are Revived in Russell Lloyd's New Novel 'COSMO TOPPER RETURNS THE NEXT GENERATION'

COSMO Topper Returns The Next Generation

American ghost story takes a modern twist as Cosmo Topper finds himself among the spirits, helping his descendants navigate life, love, and the supernatural.

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Russell Lloyd appears again with his novel Topper Returns – The Next Generation, where he encourages the readers to go on an incredible journey with him. Given this spirited yet time-honored tale, this tale re-evokes the American iconic character Cosmo Topper, who emerged close to a century ago when famous author Thorn Smith's Topper was hailed as the root of America's obsession with ghost stories. It is a direct continuation of the stories about Mr. Topper or its more profound continuation, which turns the main character into a ghost himself and several descendants of the Toppers who can communicate with spirits. You can now order COSMO Topper Returns The Next Generation at Amazon. It is a comedy-drama with a supernatural twist.Cosmo Topper, a mild-mannered bank manager, famously dealt with ghosts no one else could see. But in Lloyd's revival, he crosses to the other side, embarking on his journey as a spectral guide. Topper's return is marked by two unexpected allies: his great-grandson, Cosmo, and Cosmo's father, Ian Topper. Both have inherited the uncanny ability to interact with ghosts, setting the stage for unforgettable escapades with Cosmo's old ghostly friends, George and Marian Kerby, not to mention their loyal Saint Bernard, Neil, who once perished trying to save them in an avalanche.Ian Topper, young Cosmo's father, is another crucial figure in this story of overcoming the shadows of the past. As he manages his grief from the unexpected loss of his wife, Ian finds solace and guidance from the ghostly presence of his father and the Kerbys. Together, they help him believe in love again and the possibility of a new beginning.This family tale of friendly ghosts promises more than supernatural entertainment; it delves into such fundamental aspects of life as friendship, determination, and forgiveness. It explores them with the comic backdrop of a joyous family, sometimes disturbed by the spirits of cheerful ancestors. Lloyd's fictionalized real-life adventures allow readers of all ages to learn about the joys and sorrows of cohabitation with close ones from the spiritual realm."Topper Returns The Next Generation is a joyous homage to a timeless character. It's a story about family, forgiveness, and learning to embrace the quirks of those who've passed, just as we cherish those who are still with us," writes Lloyd. "I hope readers will be inspired to reconnect with the past, their families, and the magic of story that makes life so colorful."Topper's character first appeared in print in 1926, created by Thorn Smith. Topper instantly became an American cultural icon by appearing in film, radio, and television. This new novel improves upon the original by creating new characters to interact with Cosmo, adding his family to explore the supernatural, establishing new ghosts as companions, and bringing updated wisecracking humor.Author Russell Lloyd incorporates nostalgia into his work while also providing old-school Baby Boomers a chance to learn more about a character they once treasured while introducing them to Cosmo's otherworldly adventures. You will enjoy the humor and the outstanding, insightful themes; Topper Returns – The Next Generation is booked to enamor old and new enthusiasts.The key themes are, surprisingly, rather serious – family relationships, losing a family member, hatred, and forgiveness… With funny ghosts and hilarity all around. As readers watch the Kerbys carry on in their afterworld just as they did in this one, alive, laughing, and pulling the odd prank.Neil, a Saint Bernard, is a character who brings a comic note into each scene with the Toppers and reminds the viewer of what delightful spirits animals are, even when they are six feet under. Wherever the invisible Neil is chasing a squirrel or where he is joining the young Topper in school, he depicts all the happiness that pets bring into our lives.This ethereal spin-off is not just about scaring the hell out of you but of the power of resolving past traumas. That's the meaning of life for Cosmo Topper and his descendants. Once they get to try the issues of their own lives, they eventually look past the difficulties of their existence to embrace family ties, even when it comes to the afterworld.About the AuthorRussell Lloyd, a gifted tale spinner who experienced the exact generation gap and came out perfectly leveled, is highly fond of bringing some dated characters back to life, which, in his view, is a fun and creative task. He has brought new life to the Topper Returns – The Next Generation, sitting at his lakeside home writing with his dog Kasper at his side. Lloyd's work is very emotional, funny, and, most importantly, honest, capturing the weirdness of family relationships.Haunted by his family's experience and the success of Gothic and classic ghost stories, Lloyd wanted to pay tribute to Thorn Smith while developing something of his own. Lloyd's skill in creating characters alive in spirit and flesh strikes a family chord, adding happiness, problems, and irritations that his families experience in life again.Lloyd chooses to write whenever he's not walking his dog, Kasper, painting the gorgeous scenes of his rustic lakeside cabin and historical fiction books.Book Details• Title: Topper Returns – The Next Generation• Author: Russell Lloyd• Genre: Supernatural Comedy / Family Drama• Release Date: December 19, 2023• ISBN-10: 1963138503• ISBN-13: 978-1963138504• Publisher: Prime Publishing AgencyWhere to BuyTopper Returns – The Next Generation is now available on Amazon. Readers can purchase their copy directly from Amazon or visit Russell Lloyd's website at author www.russelllloydauthor.com for more details. This novel is a delightful addition to any reader's collection, especially for fans of lighthearted ghost stories, family sagas, and books celebrating generational love and laughter.For more information on Topper Returns – The Next Generation and the author, visit www.russelllloydauthor.com

