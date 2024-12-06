County Owed No Duty to Notify Relative of Murdered Boy of Custody-Removal Order

Div. Four of the Court of Appeal for this district held, in an opinion certified for publication yesterday, that a statute providing for the preferential treatment of certain family members in custody matters after a child has been removed from parental care does not create a mandatory duty to notify relatives in the event the minor’s removal has been “authorized” by a court but never executed.

