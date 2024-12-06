M&D opens 1st California branch, extending West Coast footprint

Vendor partners and team members join M&D CEO Grant Garrett and Branch Manager Eddie Rivera for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 4 in Ontario, Calif., to celebrate the company's grand opening of its first California branch location.

Strengthens region’s access to premium diesel parts and expertise

M&D is laser-focused on providing the absolute best in product quality and customer experience. We’re proud to now offer this same level of service and access to our West Coast customers.” — M&D Vice President of Sales Justin Pasdach

ONTARIO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M&D, the leading distributor and remanufacturer of top-tier diesel parts and components for class 1-8 engines, announces the opening of its first California branch, located in Ontario. This strategic expansion better positions M&D to support the region’s growing diesel needs.

The facility sprawls 20,000 square feet and houses a comprehensive inventory of new and remanufactured diesel engine parts and components, including fuel injection systems, turbochargers, cylinder heads, engine parts, rotating electrical, filtration and emissions.

Establishing a presence in California provides customers greater accessibility to these products and promotes M&D’s ability to deliver a superior experience with unmatched product coverage, quality and affordability.

“M&D is laser-focused on providing the absolute best in product quality and customer experience,” Vice President of Sales Justin Pasdach said. “We’re proud to now offer this same level of service and access to our West Coast customers from the Ontario facility, led by Eddie Rivera and his expert team,” he continued.

The branch celebrated its official grand opening Dec. 4, hosting an event for customers that included attendance from premier vendors, lunch and giveaways. As M&D’s first California location, Ontario is set to become the go-to resource for fueling uptime in the West Coast.

M&D’s expansion to more than 40 locations across North America brings pioneering diesel expertise closer to key markets, ensuring customers receive fast and reliable support, with next-day service available to most regions.

Furthermore, M&D’s advanced remanufacturing capabilities deliver a cost-effective solution for OE-quality parts, with dedicated remanufacturing facilities for fuel injectors and pumps, turbochargers, and cylinder heads, blocks and rods.

For more information, or to visit:

Branch Manager: Eddie Rivera

5742 Ontario Mills Pkwy. Ontario, CA 79404

Phone: 840-237-2123

###

About M&D

M&D is the leading distributor and remanufacturer of top-tier diesel parts and components for class 1-8 engines. Fueling uptime since 1943, M&D now serves the diesel aftermarket from more than 40 branch locations across 20 states and Mexico. Comprehensive coverage includes new and remanufactured cylinder heads, fuel injection, turbochargers, engine parts, filtration, rotating electrical and emissions from top-tier manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers.

