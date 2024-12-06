Half-staff Flag Directive: National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Public Law 103-308, as amended, has designated December 7 of each year as “National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day," and directs that flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sundown.

Governor Little has ordered State of Idaho flags and U.S. flags to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, Dec. 7.

"Most of us were not alive when the horrors of the attack on Pearl Harbor unfolded 83 years ago, but it is so important this generation and future generations take the time to honor the thousands of men and women who lost their lives in that unprovoked attack on American soil. Idaho will also forever honor the brave service members who fought for our country and all of humanity during World War II in the years that followed the attack on Pearl Harbor," Governor Little said.