Longtime Delaware Municipal Judge Appointed to Common Pleas Bench

Judge Marianne Hemmeter

A new judge has been selected to replace Judge David Gormley as he assumes his seat on the Fifth District Court of Appeals.

Today, Governor Mike DeWine appointed Judge Marianne Hemmeter to the Delaware County Court of Common Pleas, General Division. She will assume office Feb. 11, 2025, and serve the remainder of the unfinished term. To keep her seat, Judge Hemmeter must run for election in November 2026.

Judge Hemmeter brings to the bench 27 years of legal experience, including nearly a decade serving as judge with the Delaware Municipal Court. Prior to that role, Judge Hemmeter worked for the Ohio Attorney General’s Office as deputy director of the Economic Crimes Unit. She was also appointed interim prosecuting attorney for Delaware County in 2003.

Before entering the legal profession, Judge Hemmeter earned her bachelor’s degree in history in 1994 from Trinity College, and her juris doctorate in 1997 from the Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.