31st OSCE Ministerial Council concludes with key decisions securing the Organization’s future

VALLETTA, 6 December 2024 — The 31st OSCE Ministerial Council concluded today in Malta, bringing together foreign ministers and senior officials from the OSCE’s 57 participating States and 11 Partners for Co-operation. The Council adopted key institutional decisions aimed at strengthening the Organization’s capacity to address pressing threats and adapt to an increasingly complex security environment.

Consensus was reached on key outcomes, including the appointment of a new OSCE Secretary General and Heads of Institutions, equipping the Organization with a strong leadership to guide its executive structures in turbulent times.

Announcing these decisions, the OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of Malta Ian Borg, stated: “Today, we have shown that consensus is not a relic of the past but an achievable reality when collective interests take precedence over individual differences.”

“These decisions are more than an administrative routine; they are a lifeline for the OSCE. They reaffirm its ability to function effectively and address today’s security challenges,” Borg added.

Reflecting on the dialogue and consensus-building over the two-day Ministerial Council, Borg underscored the OSCE’s steadfast commitment to multilateralism and its comprehensive approach to security.

“The OSCE remains a cornerstone of European and global security. Our Organization continues to play an essential role in promoting peace, democracy and human rights, as well as in supporting conflict prevention and advancing comprehensive security,” he said.

Borg recognized the continued challenges in the OSCE region and recalled the Maltese Chair’s work throughout the year under its motto, ‘Strengthening Resilience, Enhancing Security’.

“We have laid a foundation for the OSCE to rebuild its strength and meet the demands of a rapidly evolving security landscape. In doing so, we have also achieved our objective of ensuring that this organization arrives in Helsinki more resilient and ready for the future,” Borg said.

The Ministerial Council in Malta has set the stage for Finland to take on the OSCE Chairpersonship in 2025, a year that also marks the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act.

“Finland’s Chairpersonship will emphasize the principles and commitments of the OSCE. In light of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, the Helsinki principles are more important than ever,” said Finland’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and incoming OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Elina Valtonen.

A key theme of Finland’s Chairpersonship will be resilience. “We aim to enhance the organization’s operational capacity and empower people in our neighboring areas to live in democratic states governed by the rule of law,” Valtonen added.

Chair-in-Office Borg closed the Ministerial Council by urging participating States to reaffirm their dedication to the principles of the OSCE.

“Let us recommit ourselves to the principles and commitments that have underpinned this Organization’s raison d’être for nearly 50 years. And let us leave behind a legacy of peace, security, and prosperity for future generations. An investment in the OSCE is an investment in the spirit of possibility,” he concluded.