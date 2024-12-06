Eric Trump to Speak at Bitcoin MENA in Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin MENA has announced Eric Trump as a keynote speaker at its upcoming conference on December 9-10, 2024, at the world-renowned ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. This announcement underscores the conference’s growing influence and highlights Abu Dhabi’s emerging role as a central hub in the global Bitcoin economy.

Eric Trump’s participation signals a significant milestone for Bitcoin MENA 2024 bringing a wealth of business acumen and leadership experience to the growing bitcoin adoption in theMiddle East. Following Donald J. Trump’s appearance at Bitcoin 2024 in Nashville this July, The Trump family has shown increasing support for Bitcoin as a way to combat inflation in the U.S. whilst also accepting donations in Bitcoin for his upcoming campaign.

Eric Trump’s involvement is expected to draw considerable attention from global media and influential business leaders. As a prominent figure in both business and politics, his insights are expected to resonate with the conference’s focus on Bitcoin’s role in shaping the future of finance in the region.

Bitcoin MENA 2024 continues to attract key figures from across industries such as Prince Filip of Serbia, Saifedean Ammous, author of The Bitcoin Standard and Abdulla Al Dhaheri, of the Blockchain Centre Abu Dhabi. This announcement is another step to further solidifyingAbu Dhabi’s status as a leading player in the “New Gold Rush” for digital finance. With a wealth of energy resources, substantial financial reserves, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation, the UAE is strategically positioned to lead the next phase of global Bitcoin adoption.

With top global and regional voices set to ignite the Bitcoin community with breaking announcements, Bitcoin MENA will offer attendees unparalleled opportunities to network with industry leaders and explore technologies and innovations from across the Bitcoin ecosystem. From exclusive VIP experiences to dynamic expo halls, the event is set to be a defining moment for Bitcoin adoption in the Middle East.

About The Bitcoin Conference



The Bitcoin Conference , organised by BTC Media, the parent company of Bitcoin Magazine , is a global event series, featuring notable industry speakers, workshops, exhibitions, and entertainment. These events serve as vital platforms for Bitcoin industry leaders, developers, investors, and enthusiasts to gather, network, and exchange ideas. The flagship event took place in Nashville, Tennessee, this year, and Bitcoin 2025 is announced to be held in Las Vegas in May 2025. Its international events include Bitcoin Amsterdam (Netherlands, October 2024), Bitcoin Asia (Hong Kong, May 2024), and Bitcoin MENA (Abu Dhabi, December 2024).

About ADNEC Group

Founded in 2005, ADNEC Group is one of the most diversified conglomerates in the UAE and a huge economic driving force within the MENA region.

ADNEC Group, renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. Originating as a venue-focused enterprise in Abu Dhabi, the Group has expanded its international footprint to include the UK, Germany, and France.

Boasting multi-award-winning venues like Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and ExCel London, ADNEC Group hosts premier global events, offering first-class facilities for exhibitions, conferences, and various events. Comprising seven key business clusters - Venues, Events, Event Services, Catering, Hotels, Leisure Tourism, and Media Services - the Group is committed to sustainable and diversified business growth, supporting the UAE's vision and reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a dynamic business and tourist hub.

Generating substantial economic impact and supporting a vast number of jobs, ADNEC Group's integrated approach ensures seamless service across all its sectors, driven by a clear vision for growth and excellence in customer service. Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.

Contact Details:

Vivian Cheng

Event Director & Media Relations

vivian.cheng@btcmedia.org

ADNEC Group

customer.services@adnec.ae

