Deevid AI Launches New Ghibli AI Generator: Turn Your Images Into Ghibli Studio-Style Videos

Innovative AI Technology Brings Imagination to Life with Stunning Ghibli-Style Art and Animation

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deevid AI, a leader in AI-driven creative technology, is proud to announce the launch of its latest feature, the Ghibli AI Generator . This cutting-edge tool allows users to transform their images into beautifully crafted Ghibli studio-style art and seamlessly convert them into mesmerizing Ghibli-style videos, offering an entirely new way for creators and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the magic of animation.

Key Features:

Image to Video AI Conversion: Users can upload their images, which the AI will convert into a Ghibli-style artwork, capturing the signature style of Studio Ghibli's films such as My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke.



Seamless Animation: Once the image is transformed, Deevid AI allows users to generate smooth, cinematic animation, adding fluid transitions and captivating scenes that bring their images to life.



Customizable Features: The Ghibli AI Generator offers multiple animation settings, such as video speed, scene transitions, and fine-tuning the visual style to match each user's vision.



User-Friendly Interface: Designed for both amateurs and seasoned professionals, the tool is intuitive, requiring no previous video or animation skills to operate.



“We are thrilled to introduce the Ghibli AI Generator,” said Florian Levy at Deevid AI. “This tool is designed for anyone who wants to create stunning animations without the need for complex software or professional animation knowledge. Whether you’re a fan of Ghibli’s unique art or a creator looking for new ways to bring your ideas to life, our AI Video Generator makes it easier than ever to create beautiful, shareable animated content.”

The Ghibli AI Generator is now available for all users through Deevid AI’s platform. To get started, visit https://deevid.ai/ghibli-ai-generator.

About Deevid AI

Deevid AI is an innovative platform that leverages the power of artificial intelligence to create immersive, high-quality visual content. With cutting-edge AI tools that turn text, images, and video prompts into stunning works of art, Deevid AI is at the forefront of AI-driven creativity.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact: Florian Levy Business@deevid.ai contact@deevid.ai

