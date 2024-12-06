AUO Expands Smart Healthcare Ecosystem and made the Debut of Its 3D Smart Surgical Imaging Platform

AUO Display Plus, Together with AUO Health and DentLabX, Priorities AI-Assisted Interpretation and Diagnosis to Accelerate the Advancement of Telemedicine and Precision Healthcare

HSINCHU, Taiwan, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUO continues to ramp up its value transformation efforts and extend its array of medical display and high-precision sensing technologies with solid display technology as its core. Capitalizing on its investment across multiple vertical domains, AUO is generating more business opportunities for its expansion in smart healthcare. In the 2024 Healthcare+ Expo Taiwan, AUO leads its subsidiaries, AUO Display Plus (ADP), AUO Health, and “DentLabX”, alongside collaboration with 15 strategic partners to showcase products and services in healthcare across five aspects, including 3D surgical imaging, surgical procedure management, AI-assisted diagnosis, smart dental integration and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) digital detection. The demonstration of the 3D smart surgical imaging platform and AI-enabled applications showcases AUO’s capability in leveraging ecosystem integration, thereby navigating the new blue ocean of the smart healthcare.

“With digital innovation transforming medical services, AUO integrates core technologies and leverages its group resources to provide a wider array of solutions in smart healthcare,” said Shih-Hong Liao, General Manager of AUO’s Smart Healthcare Business Group. “This year, with a strong emphasis on advancing our healthcare initiatives, AUO is collaborating with even more partners to merge technology and medical expertise, thereby offering a more comprehensive suite of medical services. The highlights include ADP’s 3D surgical imaging solution, which enables seamless images display across multiple devices. Furthermore, we are incorporating AI technologies to optimize surgical workflow management and support diagnosis, aiming to enhance the efficiency of medical teams and continuously promote new experiences in smart and precision healthcare.”

ADP Debuts its 3D Surgical Imaging Platform, Enabling Synchronized Imaging for Diverse Applications and Remote Robotic Controls

To enhance the effectiveness of precision surgeries while monitoring team efficiency and patient safety, ADP introduced a comprehensive 3D smart surgical imaging platform centered around its “SurgiEyes – Robotic Surgery Real-time 3D Solution.” This advanced platform enables real-time imaging synchronization across various applications both inside and outside the operating room. Within the operating room, high-resolution 3D images are streamed in real-time to medical displays, surgical recorders, PACS systems, and other auxiliary devices, ensuring synchronized and consistent views for the surgical team, thereby enhancing surgical precision and safety. Outside the operating room, the platform allows real-time image sharing to command centers, remote training and consultation, and even remote surgeries, empowering physicians to overcome spatial and temporal limitations and opening new possibilities for telemedicine.

To showcase the imaging platform’s capabilities, ADP collaborates with Riverfield and UPro Medical to demonstrate “SurgiEyes – Robotic Surgery Real-time 3D Solution” with the Saroa Robotic Surgery System, making its first debut in Taiwan. A simulated operating room scenario with 3D surgical procedures at the booth was built, while remote connections with Japan was also established to demonstrate the remote robotic control and real-time integration of cross-platform 3D imaging capabilities. Equipped with ADP's “Naked-eye 3D Solution,” the console also enables surgeons to perform complex surgeries without strain.

Furthermore, the 3D smart surgical imaging platform can be integrated with intelligent surgical aid systems. ADP has collaborated with Smart Surgery Technology to present the “Minimally Invasive Surgery Aid Solution,” which leverages AI-assisted diagnosis in conjunction with ADP’s high-fidelity medical displays. This integration allows for the clear presentation of detailed images, assisting physicians in the instant identification of vital organs and lesions, thereby enhancing surgical efficiency.

Collaborating with Ecosystem Partners to Integrate AI for Enhanced Surgical Safety and Diagnosis

ADP is committed to advancing technological innovation and practical applications in smart healthcare. By partnering with various collaborators, ADP integrates AI medical information and image interpretation technologies to showcase comprehensive surgical process management and AI-assisted diagnosis solutions.

To address pre-operative, intra-operative, and post-operative needs pertaining to process management, safety checks, information integration, and risk monitoring, ADP has introduced a range of smart solutions designed to mitigate surgical risks while enhancing success rates and team efficiency. This includes the “Smart Surgical Scheduling System” and “Automated Dispensing Cabinet,” developed in collaboration with imedtac, which effectively manage operating room operations, improve turnover rates, ensure patient identification and safety checks, and enhance medication management safety.

Additionally, ADP, in partnership with JTBTech, has developed the “Surgical Instruments Security AI Solution,” which utilizes AI image recognition to improve instrument management accuracy and reduce preparation time. The “Surgical Process Report AI Solution,” leveraging AI speech recognition, automatically generates surgical records, enhancing the quality and efficiency of medical documentation.

For precise risk monitoring, the “Respiratory Monitoring AI Solution,” co-developed with ADLINK Technology, provides real-time monitoring of patients' breathing, alerting healthcare teams to any abnormalities in advance for timely intervention.

In terms of AI-assisted diagnosis, ADP has collaborated with JelloX Biotech and National Cheng Kung University to launch the “Digital Pathology 3D Imaging AI Solution” and the “Otitis Media Diagnosis AI Solution,” respectively. Utilizing AI-assisted interpretation, the former focuses on the examination and analysis of 3D digital pathology images, while the latter aids in diagnosing symptoms of otitis media and offers personalized health education, thereby further enhancing diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

DentLabX Facilitates the Implementation of Smart Dental Lab Management Suite, Driving Digital Transformation in Dentistry

Targeting the aging population-driven demand for dentures and labor shortage trends, DentLabX, an ADP subsidiary established last year, has launched a one-stop “Smart Dental Lab Management Suite” It uses digital management system tools to integrate electronic dental technician orders, chat rooms for specific orders, quality management, production records, accounts and material management, and provides professional environments and equipment for the critical procedure of shade matching during denture production. With its patented grey card and A.R.T. monitor with an integrated light shield, the true color of dental images can be restored with precision by flexibly adjusting light sources and angles, reducing denture remakes and return rates.

This solution has been successfully implemented in the Department of Prosthodontics at Kaohsiung Medical University Chung-Ho Memorial Hospital and several key dental labs in Kaohsiung, effectively optimizing the denture fabrication process and enhancing management efficiency and operational performance. This year, the solution has been upgraded to include an app version that supports cross-platform functionality, further improving communication efficiency between dental labs and practices to meet clinical needs while accelerating the digital transformation of dentistry and dental technology.

AI Empowers Traditional Medicine: Taiwan's First Portable Pulse Detector Accurately Replicates the Three Techniques of Pulse Diagnosis

After winning the 21st National Innovation Award with its “Traditional Chinese Medicine Digital Detection Solution,” AUO Health is pioneering a new era of smart healthcare in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) this year with the launch of Taiwan's first portable pulse detector, which enables precise measurements across the three diagnostic methods known as “Cun,” “Guan,” and “Chi,” and its generative AI-based “TCM AI” system.

The “Portable Pulse Detector” utilizes the same sensing technology as the “AUO Health Pulse Detecting System,” which is an approved medical device by the TFDA, ensuring high reliability and validity in its measurements. This portable device boasts cross-platform compatibility and customizable software services, making it widely applicable across various TCM medical systems and earning high praise from physicians at leading teaching hospitals. Additionally, the “TCM AI” system leverages generative AI technology to deliver fast, interactive voice-based analysis and health recommendations, generating significant public interest in the integration of traditional medicine into personal health management.

AUO, leveraging its core display technologies alongside digital innovations such as 3D and AI, continues to explore new opportunities for advancing smart healthcare. By integrating the capabilities of cross-domain ecosystem partners, AUO aims to refine its business landscape in precision medicine, smart healthcare, and preventive medicine, collectively building a healthcare ecosystem value chain to offer higher quality medical services and experiences.

