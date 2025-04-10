Okeiro raises €10 Million to accelerate development of its Precision Medicine platform for Transplantation and Chronic Diseases

Paris, April 10, 2025 – Okeiro, a company specializing in precision medicine for transplantation and advanced chronic diseases, today announces a €10 million funding round to accelerate its deployment in France and internationally. This financing round is led by Alven, Forepont Capital Partners and Red River West.

Technology for point of care and clinical research

Okeiro1 is pioneering an advanced clinical decision support platform that leverages artificial intelligence to prevent organ failure (kidneys, lungs, heart, and liver). Kidney disease alone affects approximately 850 million people, is one of the leading cause of death worldwide, and accounts for 70% of all organ transplants, with over 250,000 patients remaining on waiting lists for life-saving transplants2, highlighting the urgent need for innovative solutions.

At the core of the platform is the groundbreaking iBox algorithm—a clinically validated predictive model, marked as a medical device and qualified as a surrogate endpoint by FDA and EMA—developed in collaboration with their strategic research partner at APHP and INSERM, France's premier medical research institution. This proprietary technology enables physicians to identify post-transplant complications, revolutionizing patient monitoring and treatment protocols and accelerating clinical trials timelines. Already implemented in leading transplant centers across France and benefiting thousands of patients, Okeiro's platform has achieved national reimbursement status through the French National Health Insurance, validating both its clinical utility and economic value within established remote monitoring frameworks.

Funding to Accelerate Growth and International Expansion

This funding will enable Okeiro to strengthen its presence in French hospitals where its solution is already deployed, accelerate expansion across Europe (United Kingdom, Germany, Spain), and prepare for entry into the US market this year. Part of the funds will also be used to develop new AI tools to further improve the precision of diagnostics, therapeutic recommendations, and acceleration of clinical research in end-stage chronic disease and transplant patients.

"We're grateful to our new investors for their strategic backing in this pivotal growth phase. Backed by our strong science and clinically validated AI models, Okeiro is set to transform transplant medicine globally. We'll deliver on our mission to create a new standard where breakthrough technology elevates patient care while accelerating clinical research for drug development in this critical field” declares Pierrick Arnal, CEO and co-founder of Okeiro.



"We're delighted to invest in Okeiro, whose groundbreaking algorithm predicts kidney transplant rejection years before occurrence. This innovation is so significant that regulatory agencies now accept it as a surrogate endpoint in clinical trials, dramatically reducing development costs and time-to-market for new therapies. Beyond transplantation, their technology shows promising applications for Chronic Kidney Disease. We're extremely impressed by the quality of science published in top medical journals by Prof. Loupy and Pierrick's leadership in addressing these massive unmet needs for patients and physicians" declares Dr. Ismail Kola, Partner at Forepont Capital Partner

" At Alven, we like to back clinical software companies with deep medical-grade IP targeting the US market and aligning industry vertical stakeholders around new game-changing platforms. In the wake of what we did with Cardiologs in cardiology a few years ago, we're thrilled to back Okeiro's team and help them scale their precision medicine solution and software business operations to become a major player in the chronic diseases category", adds François Meteyer, Partner at Alven.

"By 2040, Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) will rank 5th in global mortality, and is even more prevalent in the US with 15% of the population affected by some form of CKD vs 10% for the rest of the world. The deeptech startup Okeiro brings a powerful innovation to fight chronic diseases, with its product qualified late-2024 as a co-primary endpoint by the FDA" concludes Luc-Emmanuel Barreau, Partner at Red River West.

Large-Scale Clinical Study to Validate Clinical Impact

Okeiro is currently conducting a randomized clinical trial across 16 hospital centers in 6 countries (France, Germany, United Kingdom, Austria, Israel, Spain). The objective is to demonstrate the effectiveness of its technology by comparing results between physicians using the platform and a group of physicians applying standard care protocols. Interim results are very positive, and the study will be completed within a few months.

New Positioning and Redesigned Identity

Formerly known as Predict4Health, the company now adopts the Okeiro identity. This name, inspired by the Greek "Kairos" meaning "the critical moment," reflects Okeiro's mission: supporting healthcare professionals in their decisive decision, with the right information, to optimize patient care.

About Okeiro

Founded by a team of experts in medicine, data science, and artificial intelligence, Okeiro develops a precision medicine platform dedicated to chronic diseases and transplantation. Its ambition: to redefine the standard of care for patients with advanced chronic diseases and transplants by improving diagnosis, therapeutic recommendations, quality and safety of patient monitoring, and accelerating therapeutic innovation through data.

For more information: https://okeiro.com/en

Contact : contact@okeiro.com



About Alven

Alven is an early-stage venture capital firm backing heart-led entrepreneurs from seed to growth. With $2B assets under management, the firm operates out of Paris and London, backing more than 170 teams across Europe and the US over the last 20 years. Some of its portfolios include Stripe, Algolia, Dataiku, Qonto, Datadog (Sqreen), Cardiologs, Omnidoc, OpenClassrooms, Typology, and Sezane. For more information : https://alven.co/

About Forepont Capital Partners

Forepont Capital Partners is a healthcare and life science venture capital firm based in New York with a strong presence in Europe. Forepont has developed partnerships with industry leaders, physicians, key opinion leaders, universities, hospitals and pharmaceutical groups, mainly in neurology. Forepont invests in early-stage companies whose science and technology are intended to positively impact the lives of patients. Forepont provides scientific, technological, financial and operational support to improve portfolio company performance, leveraging their talents with its know-how and global ecosystem. For more information : https://forepont.com/

About Red River West

Red River West is a transatlantic VC fund dedicated to supporting exceptional European technology companies with differentiated offerings for the US market. The fund is led by tech entrepreneurs and investors based both in Europe and the US who all share a track record of building and backing start-ups which became global leaders through EU to US expansion. Red River West believes Europe is home to a talented and driven pool of entrepreneurs. By providing significant financial firepower and hands-on support in Europe & the US, Red River West helps these entrepreneurs realize their full potential. For more information : www.redriverwest.com

1 Predict4Health changes its name to become Okeiro

2 https://www.agence-biomedecine.fr/IMG/pdf/dp-chiffres-organes-tissus-2024_def.pdf

