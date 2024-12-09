Charity Hotel Christmas Tree Contest Could Win $1,500

Hotel Christmas Tree Contest Winners

Charity Christmas Tree Contest is Open to All Hotels, Worldwide.

An opportunity to showcase their Christmas trees to the world and potentially win $1,500 for their local charities, it's a good feeling all around.” — DJ Vallauri, Lodging Interactive's Founder and CEO

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lodging Interactive , the leading provider of digital marketing service to the hospitality industry announced it’s spreading the holiday cheer with their 3rd Annual Hotel Christmas Tree Contest ! This year's contest offers hotels a chance to give back to their communities. The winning hotel will receive $1,500 to donate to local charities Show Us Your Festive FlairFollow the steps below and unveil your hotel's Christmas tree – the more creative, the better! Whether it's adorned with twinkling lights and festive ornaments or showcases a clever theme, let your hotel's holiday spirit shine through.Last Year's Winner: Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in St. Pete Beach, FloridaLast year, the Hilton Garden Inn Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida took home the top prize with its stunning Christmas tree display. Their local charity, John’s Pass Animal Rescue, received a $1,500 check from Lodging Interactive on the property's behalf.How to EnterFollow @hotelchristmastree on Instagram. Tag @hotelchristmastree on your Instagram post featuring your hotel's Christmas Tree. We will repost your photo on @hotelchristmastree.Have your hotel team members, friends, and guests LIKE and/or COMMENT on YOUR picture on @hotelchristmastree.The hotel with the Christmas tree picture receiving the MOST LIKES/COMMENTS on @hotelchristmastree by 11:59 pm on January 5th, 2025, will receive a donation of $1500 USD to the charity of their choice.Winner will be announced on January 8th, 2025.About Lodging InteractiveSince its founding in 2001, Lodging Interactive has provided digital marketing services to hotels worldwide, including select service, full-service, and luxury properties.The Company's social media marketing and guest reviews response division, CoMMingle:Engage, serves a range of hospitality businesses, including hotels, restaurants, spas, and management companies.Additionally, the Company provides subscription-based website development and digital marketing services. The subscription-based service is based on a 'pay-as-you-go' model and requires little upfront investment on the part of the hotel.The Company continues to innovate by introducing supportive services that enhance its primary business lines. Recently, it launched Commingle360 and Social Media Amplified, custom landing page services aimed at driving direct bookings through social media content posts.Lodging Interactive has received numerous awards, including the HSMAI Adrian Award and accolades from the International Academy of Visual Arts, Interactive Media Awards, Horizon Interactive Awards, Web Marketing Association, Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts, and Travel Weekly's Magellan Awards.For more information, email hello@lodginginteractive.com, call 877-291-4411 ext. 704, or visit the company's website.ContactDJ VallauriPresident & FounderPhone: 877-291-4411 ext 704hello@lodginginteractive.com

