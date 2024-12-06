Nexxen Announces Calls to Discuss its Proposed Stock Exchange and Trading Structure Changes

NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (AIM/NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, announces it will host two separate presentations to discuss the process, timing and strategic rationale of its proposed stock exchange and trading structure changes, which shareholders will vote on at the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on December 20, 2024.

These proposed changes include exchanging the Company’s Nasdaq-listed ADRs for Nasdaq-listed Ordinary Shares and terminating the ADR facility, conducting a reverse stock split of the Company’s Ordinary Shares at a two-for-one ratio which will allow for a one-to-one exchange from ADRs to Ordinary Shares and delisting from the AIM to trade solely on the Nasdaq in the U.S.

The Company will host a presentation for U.S. investors and analysts on Thursday, December 12, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET and a presentation for U.K. investors and analysts on Monday, December 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM GMT followed by question-and-answer sessions, and both presentations can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website following the events.

U.S. Presentation Details

When: December 12, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET

December 12, 2024, at 9:00 AM ET Webcast: A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/

A live and archived webcast can be accessed from the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at Participant Dial-In Numbers: U.S. / Canada Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (888) 596-4144 U.K. Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +44 800 260 6470 International Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 968-2525 Conference ID: 2310437





U.K. Presentation Details

When: December 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM GMT

December 16, 2024, at 2:00 PM GMT Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed on the Investor Meet Company platform at https://www.investormeetcompany.com/ while an archived webcast can be accessed on both the Investor Meet Company platform and the “Events and Presentations” section of Nexxen’s investor relations website at https://investors.nexxen.com/

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add Nexxen International Ltd. in order to attend the webcast via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/nexxen-international-ltd/register-investor . Investors who already follow Nexxen on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

Questions related to the presentation with U.K. investors and analysts can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9:00 AM GMT on December 15, 2024, or at any time during the presentation.

About Nexxen

Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.

Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the London Stock Exchange (AIM: NEXN) and NASDAQ (NEXN). For more information, visit www.nexxen.com .

For further information please contact:

Nexxen International Ltd.

Billy Eckert, Vice President of Investor Relations

ir@nexxen.com

Caroline Smith, Vice President of Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

Vigo Consulting (U.K. Financial PR & Investor Relations)

Jeremy Garcia / Peter Jacob

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230 or nexxen@vigoconsulting.com

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Jonny Franklin-Adams / Seamus Fricker / Rory Sale (Corporate Finance)

Tim Redfern / Jamie Anderson (ECM)

Tel: +44 20 7220 0500

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated benefits and potential timing of the Company's proposed ADR exchange and termination, reverse split and AIM delisting, as well as any other statements related to Nexxen's future financial results and operating performance.

Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.

