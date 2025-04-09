Porsche reports record U.S. retail sales for first quarter 2025

Sports car maker breaks Q1 record set in 2023

ATLANTA, April 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) today announced that first-quarter retail deliveries in the United States totaled 18,884 vehicles, up 40.6 percent from the first quarter of 2024 and up 8.1 percent, from the previous first-quarter record set in 2023. Demand is robust across most model lines and deliveries increased significantly after the supply-constrained first quarter of 2024.

"Despite the challenges facing the automotive industry today, Porsche is on solid footing in the United States," said Timo Resch, President and CEO of PCNA. "These record-breaking numbers would not be possible without the enthusiasm of our long-time customers and, of course, those new to the brand. We are grateful for the tremendous response to the new models and powertrains – many of which were introduced very recently. In addition, I am thankful for our teams in our Porsche Centers, in the field and at our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia for their relentless commitment to supporting our customers.”

The Macan, a standout performer, led the quarter’s record performance with 7,486 SUVs sold. Notably, the Macan Electric accounted for 44.6 percent of Macan sales for the year to date.

Two-door sports cars also posted significant gains. The 911 achieved 2,086 retail sales, while deliveries of the 718 totaled 1,476 units in the first quarter.

Year-to-date, Cayenne sales totaled 5,331 and Panamera 1,486.

Thanks to the success of the Macan BEV, 23 percent of all Porsche vehicles sold in the first quarter were fully electric. Taycan sales totaled 1,019 this quarter, slightly down from the same period in 2024.

Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales in the U.S. totaled 11,587 vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, up 11.7 percent from the same quarter in 2024.

Model Q1 (January-March) Sales 2024 2025 ALL 911 1,930 2,086 ALL 718 797 1,476 ALL TAYCAN 1,247 1,019 ALL PANAMERA 523 1,486 ALL CAYENNE 3,261 5,331 ALL MACAN 5,671 7,486 GRAND TOTALS

13,429 18,884

PCNA is reporting new car sales from January 3, 2025, to March 31, 2025.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc. | One Porsche Drive, Atlanta, GA 30354 USA

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. The Porsche Car Configurator can be used by anyone to customize and pre-order any vehicle in that lineup at any time. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America, which features two module-based 1.6 mile driver development tracks, a business center and Restaurant 356. The campus is also home to the U.S. headquarters of Porsche Classic. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, Restaurant 917 and the headquarters of Porsche Motorsport North America. PCNA supports 203 independently owned and operated Porsche Centers in the U.S., four Porsche studios and five satellite stores in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's 75-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database and on the Porsche Cars North America Newsroom.

Follow us: x.com/porsche | facebook.com/PorscheUSAOfficial | instagram.com/porscheusa

facebook.com/PECAtlanta | instagram.com/pecatl | facebook.com/pecla | instagram.com/pecla

Public Relations Department Public Relations Department Corporate Communications Corporate Communications Jarred Hopkins Jennifer Bixler Phone +1.404.401.4448 Phone +1.470.827.1201 jarred.hopkins@porsche.us external.jennifer.bixler@porsche.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b655359d-f668-43ec-8089-13f95665ae07

Porsche reports record U.S. retail sales for first quarter 2025 Sports car maker breaks Q1 record set in 2023

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.