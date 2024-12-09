Special Touch Nursing Services Inc. Expands into Cost Management and AI-Driven Health Solutions for Care Homes

STNS LOGO

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Touch Nursing Services Inc., an Oregon-based startup specializing in elder care, nursing, medical staffing, and diagnostics, is proud to announce its expansion into cost management consulting and AI-based health management services. These innovative solutions are designed to help care homes optimize operations, enhance patient care, and address the challenges of modern elder healthcare.This expansion follows a $1.3 million seed funding round led by LSK Investment, enabling the company to scale operations and strengthen its mission of transforming elder care management.Tackling the Complexities of Elder CareElder care faces mounting challenges, including rising costs, workforce shortages, and the need for proactive health management. Special Touch Nursing Services was founded to address these issues with a unique combination of innovative technology and compassionate care.“Our mission has always been to improve the quality of elder care through innovation and collaboration,” said CTO Thomas O’Leary. “These new services give care homes the tools they need to operate more efficiently while delivering exceptional care to their residents. This is a vital step toward reshaping elder healthcare.”Special Touch Nursing Services’ current offerings include:Comprehensive Nursing and Hospice Care – Personalized, patient-centered care focusing on dignity and quality of life.Medical Staffing and Procurement Solutions – Reliable staffing and supply chain management for care facilities and hospitals.AI-Powered Precision Diagnostics – Advanced technology for accurate and efficient health assessments.The introduction of cost management consulting and AI-driven health management expands the company’s ability to support care facilities in navigating today’s healthcare complexities.New Services Designed for ImpactThe company’s expanded offerings address two critical areas for care homes: operational efficiency and health monitoring.Cost Management ConsultingThis service helps care homes streamline operations, reduce unnecessary expenses, and optimize resource allocation. By identifying inefficiencies and improving workflows, the consulting team enables facilities to achieve financial sustainability without compromising care quality.AI-Based Health Management ServicesLeveraging cutting-edge AI technology, these solutions provide real-time health monitoring, predictive analytics, and actionable insights. The tools enable care facilities to proactively manage residents’ health, reduce hospital readmissions, and improve outcomes, creating a more sustainable model of care.“Our AI tools empower care homes to take a proactive approach to health management,” said Thomas O’Leary. “This innovation transforms how facilities meet patient needs and addresses systemic challenges.”Fostering Collaboration Across the IndustrySpecial Touch Nursing Services is committed to partnering with care homes, healthcare providers, and other stakeholders to create a collaborative ecosystem for elder care innovation.“We know that no single organization can solve all the challenges in elder care,” said Thomas O’Leary. “By working together, we aim to share knowledge, build resources, and raise the standard of care for seniors everywhere.”The company’s partnership strategy ensures that care homes have access to the tools, expertise, and support needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.Positioned for Growth in a Transforming MarketThe global elder care market is projected to exceed $1.7 trillion by 2030, presenting immense opportunities for innovation. Special Touch Nursing Services is positioned to lead this transformation by integrating advanced technology with its deep expertise in elder care.A Positive Impact in Local CommunitiesIn addition to scaling its services, Special Touch Nursing Services remains committed to its local community in Oregon and beyond. The company plans to create new job opportunities, train healthcare professionals, and continue investing in research to refine its AI-powered solutions.“This expansion allows us to deepen our impact and help more care facilities deliver the high-quality care seniors deserve,” said Thomas O’Leary. “We’re excited to see the positive changes this brings to elder care.”About Special Touch Nursing Services Inc.Special Touch Nursing Services Inc. is an Oregon-based startup dedicated to revolutionizing elder care through innovative solutions. The company provides nursing services, hospice care, medical staffing, and AI-driven diagnostics and is now expanding into cost management and AI-based health services to empower care homes nationwide.For more information, visit nursing.works

