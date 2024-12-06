Joint training in Key West sharpens survival skills for 445 AW Airmen

Published Dec. 5, 2024

445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

Over 80 reservists from the 445th Airlift Wing, to include 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, 445th Aerospace Medicine Squadron, 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, 445th Operations Support Squadron, 445th Maintenance Group, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 445th Maintenance Squadron, 87th Aerial Port Squadron and the 89th Airlift Squadron, provided support or participated in the joint training event that included water survival, AES training flights and urban survival, evasion, resistance and escape Nov. 21-22, 2024. in Key West, Florida.

The training was coordinated and executed alongside the U.S. Naval Air Station Key West Search and Rescue, Sector Key West Coast Guard and Key West Police Department.