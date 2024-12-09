Apollo Art Auctions traverses Asia’s Silk Road with exciting Dec. 14 sale of Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art

Rare and extraordinary Sogdian (7th-8th century A.D.) silver incense burner sculpted as elephant with rider and bearing Arabic signature of Fazil or Faisal, the master artisan who created it. Size: 260mm x 900mm wide (10.2in x 35in). Opening bid: £400,000/$510,282 Early 14th C. turquoise & cobalt blue molded tile wall panel. Size: 1223mm x 870mm/48.15in x 34.3in. Weight: 40.03kg/88lbs. 4oz. Opening bid: £20,000/$25,520 Chinese Ming Dynasty (circa 1426-1435 A.D.) blue and white jar with Xuande Mark and of the period. Size: 290mm x 260mm/11.4in x 10.2in. For similar, see: The Palace Museum, 新00109501. Opening bid: £3,000/$3,830

Islamic highlights include important 7th-8th century Sodgian silver elephant incense burner and stunning 14th-century tile wall panel

The Sogdian silver elephant is a remarkable treasure. With its motif reflective of elephant depictions in Asian palace art of its period, it has immense significance.” — Dr. Ivan Bonchev, Director, Apollo Art Auctions

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On December 14, Apollo Art Auctions will explore the ascendancy and incomparable beauty of fine Islamic and Asian art through a 348-lot sale of historically-important, expertly-vetted pieces. The live gallery auction, with optional online bidding, is a virtual museum-level showcase for exceptional Islamic, Indian and Chinese artworks as well as Korean and Tibetan pieces, with a timeline starting around 3000 BC and continuing to the 19th century AD. The Saturday auction session will commence at 1pm GMT (8am US Eastern time).Prestigious provenance accompanies literally every piece on the auction roster, including Islamic and Indian objects whose former owners included Henri René d’Allemagne and the Marquis de Ganay. The Southeast Asian portion of the sale features an impressive array of Chinese artworks from the collections of Phillip Allen and the estate of Roslyn Willett.The list of highlights is led by a rare and extraordinary Sogdian (7th-8th century A.D.) silver incense burner sculpted as an elephant transporting an ornately-dressed rider. It bears the Arabic signature of “Fazil” or “Faisal,” the master artisan who created it. An advanced standard of artistry is evident in its adornments, which include intricate floral motifs and a stunning openwork structure atop the pachyderm’s back. This remarkable treasure, with its motif reflective of elephant depictions in Asian palace art of its period, has immense significance. It measures 260mm x 900mm wide (10.2in x 35in) and weighs 563 grams. Formerly, it was the property of a European collector; and prior to that, Mr Nathan Axtel. It was sold to the latter gentleman in 1979 by Mr Andrew Bannister, London. It will convey to the winning bidder with a full historical report. Further information regarding the piece may be obtained prior to the auction by contacting Apollo’s director, Dr Ivan Bonchev (PhD, University of Oxford). Bidding will open at £400,000/$510,282.From the early 14th century AD, a molded pottery tile wall panel executed in turquoise and cobalt blue features floral relief detailing with six central stellar cobalt-blue glazed sections for each formed square. It is a large and hefty piece, measuring 1223mm x 870mm/48.15in x 34.3in and weighing 40.03kg/88lbs. 4oz. It is similar in design to an example referenced in the book Ceramic Tiles in Islamic Architecture by Oney Gonul. Previously the property of a UK Islamic art professional, it will open for bidding at £20,000/$25,520.Originating in Kashmir, North India, a circa-18th-century illuminated Qur’an is an Arabic manuscript on paper, with each folio written in black thuluth script and with five flyleaves. The opening bifolio has fine and elaborate gold and polychrome illumination, while the subsequent folio is headed with gold and polychrome illumination and text within cloud bands reserved against gold, in gold and black rules. Other exceptionally beautiful detail work enhances this Qur’an, which has an opening bid of £8,000/$10,210.In its time, a circa-1300 to 1400 AD Mamluk bronze inlaid candlestick might have been found in mosques, shrines or religious schools, as the artistry of such objects was very highly regarded. The candlestick is intricately detailed and bears Kufic script. It is similar to example depicted in L’eredita dell’Islam, published in 1993. Formerly the property of an Oxfordshire art professional, it can be traced to an old Canadian collection that was formed in the 1980s. Opening bid: £5,000/$6,380Moving into the Tibetan and Indian cultures, Lot 156 is a Nepalese Licchavi Period (9th-10th century A.D.) gilded bronze seated bodhisattva from a period that was crucial to the development of Himalayan Buddhist art. The crowned figure is adorned with beautifully-crafted necklaces, armlets and earrings. With provenance from a private UK collection, it was previously purchased in 2024 from a Kensington Church Street (London) gentleman who acquired the piece on the Asian art market in the early 1990s. Opening bid: £20,000/$25,520A large Tang Dynasty (circa 618-907 A.D.) terracotta camel depicts the desert beast with its head thrown back playfully as though braying, while a lively monkey comes along for the ride in a cushioned, multi-layered saddle. The camel’s anatomy is realistically interpreted, and its mane is nicely detailed. Standing 640mm (25.2in) tall, this striking artwork would enhance any collection of Chinese figural pottery and has been successfully TL tested. Most recently, it was part of a UK private collection and, prior to that, was acquired in the 1990s in Hong Kong. Opening bid: £3,000/3,830The Ming and Qing dynasties are prominently represented in this sale, especially through their distinctive decorative ceramics, like Lot 235, a pair of vibrant circa-19th-century Chinese porcelain glazed vases . Notable for their impressive size (570mm x 240mm/22.4in x 9.4in), vessels such as this duo were highly prized in the European marketplace for their gorgeous cherry-red flambé glaze with lavender and blue striations. Opening bid: £1,000/$1,275A Chinese Ming Dynasty (circa 1426-1435 AD) blue and white jar is an elegant example with its gently tapered globular form enhanced by floral designs. Under its base it reveals a six-character Xuande Mark and of the period. Its size is 290mm x 260mm/11.4in x 10.2in, and it compares to an example in The Palace Museum, 新00109501. Prior to coming to auction, the jar was part of a Hong Kong private collection, which it joined in 1990s. Opening bid: £3,000/$3,830Apollo Art Auctions’ Saturday, December 14, 2024 Fine Islamic, Indian & Chinese Art Auction will be a live gallery event with online bidding also available through Apollo’s bidding platform or LiveAuctioneers. Start time: 8am US Eastern Time/1pm GMT. Goods may be previewed at the gallery by appointment only December 9-13 from 10am till 5pm daily. Address: 63-64 Margaret Street, London W1W 8SW. Apollo accepts payments in GBP, USD and EUR; and ships worldwide. No import charges are assessed on most antiquities sent to the United States. All packing is handled in-house by white-gloved specialists who carefully prepare goods for shipment. Questions: Please call +44 7424 994167 or email enquiries@apolloauctions.com. 