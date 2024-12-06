Laura Stacks, Founder of Heylo Communications Acquires Randall Reilly's Marketing Services Business

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Randall Reilly today announced the acquisition of Randall Reilly's marketing services business by Heylo Communications. This strategic move allows Randall Reilly to strengthen its focus on generating positive talent acquisition outcomes for clients while also allowing Heylo Communications to enhance and expand its innovative marketing solutions."Today marks a new chapter for me and Heylo Communications,” said Laura Stacks, President of Heylo. “Drawing from my extensive experience and the invaluable relationships I’ve built over the years, I am committed to delivering exceptional marketing solutions that meet the evolving needs of our clients.”Laura Stacks has been the Director of Marketing Services for Randall Reilly since 2017, soon after the founding of Heylo Communications. Scott Miller, CEO and president of Randall Reilly said “I’m grateful for the time spent working with Laura and her team and look forward to continuing working with them to support our clients.”Laura Stacks will continue to support Randall Reilly clients as part of the acquisition agreement with plans to continue the collaboration between the two businesses.About Randall ReillyRandall Reilly provides full-scale talent acquisition services for a wide range of companies, turning talent challenges into growth opportunities. From their roots in trucking, they’ve learned to tackle the toughest talent markets to help clients achieve their goals through a proprietary combination of consulting, data, market research, and marketing innovation. Learn more at randallreilly.com About Heylo CommunicationsHeylo Communications is a woman-owned specialized digital media and marketing agency that blends creativity and strategy to help brands thrive. Our team of experts crafts innovative campaigns across a full suite of marketing services. We measure our success by whether our clients view us as a vital partner in their success. Learn more at heylocommunications.com

