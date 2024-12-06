Business Council Board Meets Virtually Dec. 10 & 11

Cheyenne, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) Board of Directors will hold its next quarterly meeting via Zoom on Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning at 8 a.m. The WBC Board will also host a virtual panel discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. The public is invited to tune in to both meetings.

Anyone interested in joining the board meeting or panel discussion may do so at wbc.pub/wbc_meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833; enter Meeting ID 295-704-768 (no PIN required, press # when prompted). If joining by phone, please note your ability to interact with the panelists may be limited due to system limitations.

Members of the public who wish to speak during the board meeting should email [email protected] before 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 stating your name and the topic you wish to address.

Panel Discussion Details

The WBC will host a public panel discussion on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at 6 p.m. to explore approaches to public goods such as infrastructure, the role of government in economic development, and risk tolerance. Panelists include Wyoming State Representative (HD31) John Bear, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins, Wyoming Energy Authority Executive Director Rob Creager, Wyoming Business Alliance President Renny MacKay, and WBC Board of Directors Strategy Committee Chairman Derek Smith. Business Council CEO Josh Dorrell will moderate the discussion.

“We are in a time of enormous uncertainty and opportunity. Now more than ever, we know bold leadership is essential and it will take all of us working together to realize the opportunities we have,” Dorrell said. “We hope that leaders across Wyoming will join us as we discuss different perspectives on how to step forward into a Wyoming full of possibility.

Note: This panel discussion is a work session only and will not include discussion or transaction of public business.

Board Meeting Details

The WBC Board will hold its regular quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11, beginning at 8 a.m. The board will consider one Business Ready Community (BRC) grant and loan request and conduct other regular business.

A full agenda and board materials are available on the WBC website at wbc.pub/WBC_Board.

BRC project request being considered at the Dec. 11 meeting:

Community Project – Town of Guernsey