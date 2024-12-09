GIGGLY SQUAD LIVE WITH HANNAH BERNER & PAIGE DESORBO IS COMING TO EMERALD QUEEN CASINO EVENT CENTER ON MARCH 6, 2025.

TICKETS AVAILABLE ON PRESALE DECEMBER 11 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME GENERAL ON SALE BEGINS DECEMBER 13 AT 10AM LOCAL TIME

TACOMA, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today one of the biggest podcast duos Hannah Berner & Paige Desorbo, announced additional cities to their brand-new tour Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly. One of the stops include Tacoma at the Emerald Queen Casino Event Center on March 6, 2025.Tickets will be available via presale on Wednesday, December 11th at 10AM local time. The general on sale will be Friday, December 13th at 10AM local time at EMERALDQUEEN.COM/TICKETS . Ticket information can be found at https://linktr.ee/gigglytour Coming to over 30 cities, Paige DeSorbo and Hannah Berner bring their top-rated podcast on the road with their new show “Club Giggly”. This comedic duo will make fun of everything and get the crowd involved like they’ve never been able to before. Giggles are guaranteed.TICKETS AND ALL INFORMATION AT https://linktr.ee/gigglytour ###ABOUT HANNAH BERNERHannah Berner is a stand-up comedian known for her relatable humor and charismatic crowd work. She rose to prominence with her debut comedy special “We Ride at Dawn” that premiered at #2 on Netflix.She hosts two hit podcasts, Giggly Squad alongside Paige DeSorbo and Berner Phone with Des Bishop, which have garnered over 100 million combined downloads.Her video series, Han on the Street, has earned over 350 million views. In addition to her regular appearances in the New York comedy scene, Hannah was named one of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch” in 2023. Hannah has appeared in publications including The New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Forbes, Good Morning America, and more. She is a Brooklyn native and resides in New York City with her cat Butter.ABOUT PAIGE DESORBO:Paige DeSorbo is a multi-faceted television personality, podcast host, and influential fashion tastemaker. She is a long-standing fan-favorite across three Bravo franchises — Summer House, Winter House and Southern Charm—and was recognized by Variety as one of the “40 Most Powerful Women in Reality TV” in 2023, along with notable industry icons like The Kardashians, Heidi Klum, Paris Hilton and others. Paige has expertly leveraged her platform to expand her personal brand outside the Bravo-verse and is the co-founder and co-host of the top charting podcast, Giggly Squad alongside Hannah Berner. The duo successfully parlayed their hit podcast into a soldout nationwide live show in 2023, with additional tour dates planned across major cities in 2024.DeSorbo is a savvy entrepreneur and trusted fashion expert known for her impeccable, budget-friendly sense of style, specializing in “Looks for Less” that bridge the gap to reinterpret trends and forecasts at more affordable price points. She is a bona fide fashionista with a million Instagram followers and serves as a frequent fashion contributor for the TODAY Show and also hosts her own regular Amazon Live shopping series dubbed, “The Paige DeSorbo Show” where she is regarded as a pioneer in the act of LIVE Shopping and ranks among the top 10 Amazon Live Creators. She has worked with prestigious brands including Nike, Maybelline, Saks, Amazon, Tommy John, Artis, Tula, Panera, and more.About Emerald Queen Casino:Emerald Queen Casino first opened its doors in 1996 as a riverboat on the Port of Tacoma Waterway. After 27 years and three extensive expansions later, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians has developed the Emerald Queen Casino into two sprawling casinos and hotels in the City of Fife and Tacoma — just 20 miles south of SEATAC International Airport. EQC Fife is a favorite local casino with over 2,300 slots, sports betting at 22 betting kiosks,103 hotel rooms, and a 25,000 square foot multi-purpose conference center. Just three miles south from Fife is EQC Tacoma, boasting a contemporary and luxurious gaming floor with over 2,100 slots, more than 60 table games, 155 hotel rooms and suites, 6 dining venues, a 1,800-seat event center and The BetMGM @ EQC Sportsbook, featuring state-of-the-art sports betting and viewing technology. Guests can place bets at any of six ticket windows and 30 kiosks. The sports viewing area includes a dozen 86" high-def TVs and a 500+ square foot LED Wall.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.