Wisconsin DOJ Receives $7 Million Federal Grant to Expand Substance Use Treatment Access

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has been awarded a $7 million Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to implement the Wisconsin Deflection Initiative (WDI).

“Making treatment more accessible is important not only for those struggling with substance-use disorder but for public safety as well,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This grant will allow for more to be done to help fight addiction.”

The initiative aims to connect individuals struggling with substance use disorders to treatment and support services before they experience crisis, overdose, or criminal justice involvement. Through partnerships between law enforcement, emergency services, and healthcare providers, the WDI will create multiple pathways for accessing treatment across Wisconsin communities.

This funding will strengthen efforts to connect individuals to stabilization, treatment, and recovery services. By intervening early and connecting people to appropriate care, the WI DOJ can help break the cycle of addiction and reduce involvement with the criminal justice system. Key components of the initiative include:

Self-referral and officer intervention programs

Active outreach to at-risk individuals

Enhanced response to overdose incidents

Coordination between law enforcement and treatment providers

Comprehensive support services including mental health care and recovery support

The program will be implemented across multiple Wisconsin jurisdictions, with a focus on urban, tribal, and rural communities. For more information about WDI, visit: Wisconsin Deflection Initiative.