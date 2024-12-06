Wisconsin DOJ Receives $7 Million Federal Grant to Expand Substance Use Treatment Access
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has been awarded a $7 million Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP) grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to implement the Wisconsin Deflection Initiative (WDI).
“Making treatment more accessible is important not only for those struggling with substance-use disorder but for public safety as well,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “This grant will allow for more to be done to help fight addiction.”
The initiative aims to connect individuals struggling with substance use disorders to treatment and support services before they experience crisis, overdose, or criminal justice involvement. Through partnerships between law enforcement, emergency services, and healthcare providers, the WDI will create multiple pathways for accessing treatment across Wisconsin communities.
This funding will strengthen efforts to connect individuals to stabilization, treatment, and recovery services. By intervening early and connecting people to appropriate care, the WI DOJ can help break the cycle of addiction and reduce involvement with the criminal justice system. Key components of the initiative include:
- Self-referral and officer intervention programs
- Active outreach to at-risk individuals
- Enhanced response to overdose incidents
- Coordination between law enforcement and treatment providers
- Comprehensive support services including mental health care and recovery support
The program will be implemented across multiple Wisconsin jurisdictions, with a focus on urban, tribal, and rural communities. For more information about WDI, visit: Wisconsin Deflection Initiative.
