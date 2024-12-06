Five Current and Former Correctional Officers and One Nurse Indicted for Federal Civil Rights Violations

A two-count indictment was unsealed yesterday charging five current and former correctional officers and one correctional nurse with federal civil rights violations.

The indictment alleges that, on Aug. 6, 2023, former Garvin County Jail (GCJ) Sergeant Jennifer Baxter, former GCJ Deputies Alesha Danielle Ingram and Vincent Matthews and former GCJ Nurse Lynnsee Noel, while acting in their official capacity at the GCJ, in Garvin County, Oklahoma, violated the constitutional rights of a pretrial detainee, identified in the indictment as K.T., by being deliberately indifferent to a substantial risk of serious physical harm to K.T. at the hands of other inmates. This offense resulted in K.T. suffering bodily injury.

The indictment further alleges that, on Aug. 6 and 7, 2023, Baxter, Ingram, Matthews, Noel and two additional jailers, current GCJ Sergeant Melissa Melton and current GCJ Deputy Paula Kelley, while acting in their official capacity, were deliberately indifferent to K.T.’s serious medical needs, willfully failing to ensure that K.T. was provided with necessary medical care. This offense resulted in bodily injury to K.T. and, ultimately, her death.

If convicted, all defendants face a maximum penalty of life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Robert Troester for the Western District of Oklahoma and Special Agent in Charge Doug Goodwater of the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Oklahoma City Field Office is investigating the case.

Senior Litigation Counsel Julia Barry and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Kaleigh Blackwell for the Western District of Oklahoma and Trial Attorneys Laura Gilson and Trevor Kempner of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.