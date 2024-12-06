Attorney General Jackley, Yankton County State’s Attorney-Elect Larsen Announce Watertown Man Faces Charges in Officer Involved Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Dec. 6, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Yankton County State’s Attorney-Elect Tyler Larsen announce that a Watertown man faces charges stemming from an Officer Involved Shooting that took place Thursday night in Yankton.

Andrew Jondahl, 40, is hospitalized after being injured in the shooting. Thursday night’s incident took place in the parking lot of the Yankton High School. No one else was injured.

“There is no further threat to the public,” said Attorney General Jackley and State’s Attorney-Elect Larsen. “We ask that the public give law enforcement the time and space they need to do a full investigation.”

DCI will process the crime scene, conduct a forensic examination of all collected evidence, interview officers and witnesses, and review all video cameras from the area. After the investigation is complete, the DCI will issue a shooting summary likely within 30 days.

The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation. The Yankton Police Department is cooperating with the investigation.

Jondahl is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution. The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office and the Yankton County State’s Attorney’s Office.

This is the fifth Officer Involved Shooting in South Dakota during 2024. There were eight Officer Involved Shootings in 2023.

NOTE: The suspect’s name is pronounced Jon-dahl.