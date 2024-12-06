Appealing FEMA’s Decision on Your Application

If you received a letter from FEMA saying that the information you provided is incomplete, you are ineligible for disaster assistance, or you disagree with the amount of FEMA assistance determined, you have the right to appeal the decision within 60 days of the date on the letter.

All appeals are reviewed. Decisions may take up to 90 days. Additional information may be requested from you if FEMA does not have enough information to make a decision. You will be notified in writing of the response to your appeal, either by mail or via the DisasterAssistance.gov account you created when you applied with FEMA.

If you have questions regarding your letter or how to file an appeal, you may call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).

What to Include When You Appeal

Your FEMA letter will provide the following:

Whether you are approved for assistance.

How much assistance you will receive.

How the assistance must be used.

Additional information on the types of documents or information that will need to be provided if you choose to appeal FEMA’s initial decision.

How to appeal if you do not agree with FEMA’s decision.

The letter will apply specifically to the decision made on your application.

Along with the letter, FEMA will also include an optional appeal form that may be used to help provide additional information, if you choose to provide additional information.

For example, if you are unsatisfied with the initial amount of FEMA assistance and want to appeal for additional assistance to help repair your home, you will want to provide FEMA with any receipts, bills or repair estimates from the disaster.

When submitting any documentation or information to FEMA, you must include your nine-digit FEMA application number and disaster number (DR-4843-NM) on every page.

If you choose to have a third party submit an appeal on your behalf, include a statement signed by you authorizing the third party to appeal the decision on your behalf unless those documents are already on file.

For more information on the FEMA appeals process, including instructions in American Sign Language, visit FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process .

How to Submit Your Appeal

Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, log into your account and upload all supporting documents using the Correspondence "Upload Center".

For in-person assistance with any step of the appeal process, visit the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) at Roswell Mall next to Bath & Body Works at 4501 N Main St. Roswell, NM 88201 where specialists from FEMA can answer questions, help you submit documents and guide you through the appeals process.

You can also send a letter to FEMA:

Appeals Officer

National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055

Finally, you can fax your letter and supporting documents to 1-800-827-8112 with a cover sheet addressed to: Attention - FEMA Appeals Officer.