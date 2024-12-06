Billy Byrd Sr. Unveils Soulful New Single, "Noticed Me"

A Stirring Anthem of Faith and Reflection, Celebrated by Industry Accolades

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Billy Byrd Sr ., the celebrated gospel artist and spiritual leader, is set to captivate hearts once again with the release of his latest single, " Noticed Me ." This heartfelt track, a profound blend of soulful melodies and uplifting lyrics, continues Billy’s mission of spreading love, faith, and hope through the power of music."Noticed Me" is an anthem for those seeking connection and meaning, offering listeners a chance to reflect on the presence of grace in their lives. The single is a deeply personal piece for Billy, showcasing his ability to transform his journey of faith into an intimate yet universal musical experience.As a four-time Gospel Choice Music Awards 2024 nominee—recognized for Contemporary Christian Artist of the Year, Male Artist/Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Urban Inspirational Artist of the Year—Billy Byrd Sr. has firmly established himself as a beacon in the gospel music scene. His performances at notable events like the Gentlemen Comedy Bash, the Re-Up Experience, and the prestigious Spin Awards Opening Act have only further cemented his reputation for authenticity and soul-stirring artistry.Billy Byrd Sr.’s journey as an artist transcends music; it is a ministry of connection and renewal. A youth pastor and elder at House of Prayer Evangelistic Church, his music serves as a vessel to bridge gaps across generations, cultures, and backgrounds. With every note, he weaves a tapestry of hope, offering a sanctuary for those seeking solace and inspiration.The release of "Noticed Me" will be celebrated with an exclusive virtual event on December 13, 2024, at 8 PM EST. Hosted by comedian Thee D.L. Marshall, the event will stream live on E.G.O. Entertainment Network ’s Facebook and YouTube channels. Fans can pre-order the single beginning today, December 6, with its official release on December 14 on all major music streaming platforms.For more information about Billy, visit www.billybyrdsr.com

