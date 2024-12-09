VerAvanti is Growing and Expands Executive Team

BOTHELL, WA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VerAvanti aspires to establish itself as a leading provider of innovative, single-use endoscopy solutions. With a team of dedicated experts, the company is committed to advancing global healthcare by improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment efficacy, particularly in addressing conditions such as heart attacks and strokes. In alignment with these goals, VerAvanti has announced the strategic expansion of its executive leadership team in preparation for the forthcoming FDA submission.Jason Capodanno has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer at VerAvanti. His extensive experience with Class II and III medical devices began in 1998, working alongside Gerald McMorrow at Diagnostic Ultrasound (later Verathon) as a Manufacturing Engineer on the highly successful Class II BVI3000 product. Over the following nine years, he contributed as a design and manufacturing engineer specializing in Class III heart and lung implants, before transitioning to microfluidics engineering—a field in which he holds 16 patents. In 2010, Mr. Capodanno joined Philips Medical-AED as a Design Engineer, subsequently expanding his expertise to include procurement engineering and supply chain operations. In 2020 Jason rejoined Gerald McMorrow to run the VerAvanti subsidiary Avanti as Managing Director, where he built the team that is in place today while bringing their products from proof of concept to pilot production.Juan Vegarra has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer, tasked with the development and implementation of comprehensive marketing strategies aimed at enhancing brand recognition, driving product adoption, and fostering market expansion on an international scale. Mr. Vegarra brings over three decades of experience in global business development, including a decade at Microsoft. He is a visionary and dedicated leader with a distinguished record of success in executing effective sales and marketing initiatives, cultivating strategic partnerships, and securing capital across a range of competitive industries.David Goesling has been designated as the Consulting Chief Financial Officer of the organization. Mr. Goesling brings extensive expertise as a senior financial executive, with substantial experience in steering both private and publicly traded companies through their startup and growth stages. His professional competencies encompass strategic financial management within the technology and life sciences sectors, with a particular focus on establishing robust business infrastructures and executing diverse financing transactions. These efforts aim to facilitate business commercialization, drive revenue expansion, and enhance shareholder value.Gerald McMorrow, Founder and CEO of VerAvanti, stated that the expansion of the executive team represents a strategic milestone in the company’s progression as it prepares for manufacturing initiation, FDA clearance, and market entry. He emphasized the organization's commitment to equipping interventionalists with innovative "Vascular Eyes" through advanced imaging technology. Mr. McMorrow also expressed pride in contributing to the ongoing advancements within the transformative field of interventional cardiology.About VerAvantiEstablished in 2013 as a privately held company, VerAvanti is at the forefront of developing a modular platform aimed at advancing both imaging and therapeutic capabilities. The company’s flagship innovation, the Scanning Fiber Endoscope (SaFE), leverages the precision and adaptability of laser technology to deliver high-resolution video imaging. This breakthrough enables physicians to address treatment gaps and proactively identify necessary interventions for the approximately 1,800,000 individuals in the United States who experience heart attacks and strokes annually.Supported by a portfolio of over 50 patents, the SaFE features a micro-imaging catheter equipped with a high-depth-of-focus camera. This technology provides unprecedented intravascular visualization, offering physicians a detailed view of previously inaccessible anatomical structures. This capability facilitates earlier and more accurate diagnosis and treatment for individuals at risk of stroke and other cardiovascular conditions. For more information, please visit https://veravanti.com

