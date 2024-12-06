Debut Novel by E.D. Rich 'It Could Have Been Murder' Explores Hypothetical Crime as Corporate Teambuilding Strategy

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Author, E.D. Rich has just released her debut novel: It Could Have Been Murder. A gripping book that takes readers on a journey with Diamond Teams, a company specializing in a very unconventional business.It Could Have Been Murder features Kate, a driven businesswoman who, alongside her partners Sam and Chris, spearheads Diamond Teams, LLC. This isn’t your typical consulting firm. Instead, the company specializes in crafting elaborate 'murder adventures' for clients. These meticulously designed plans allow clients to dabble in the art of crime—hypothetically, ensuring no real harm is ever done. For over two decades, Diamond Teams has adhered to stringent ethical standards, rigorously vetting clients to maintain the innocence of their elaborate scenarios.However, with growth comes risk. As Diamond Teams’ operations become more complex, the stakes escalate. A client with a God complex, propels the project team into crisis-mode, ultimately causing his project to be terminated. This pivotal moment tests the team's resilience and moral compass, pushing them to confront the potential darkness within their innovative service and to do what it takes to protect the company and employees.Rich’s narrative delves into profound questions about ambition, the allure of danger, and the ethical implications of indulging in the formulation of a murder into a game of corporate strategy. Kate, balancing her secretive, high-stakes career with her roles as a wife and mother, exemplifies the struggle between personal obligations and professional challenges. The novel explores the psychological impact of living a dual life, wrestling with the moral dilemma that will resonate with anyone who has faced a conflict between their professional desires and duties, in direct contrast to what they know to be true and correct on a personal level.It Could Have Been Murder is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through Rich’s official website. This novel is a must-read for readers who are interested in contemporary fiction and narratives about business ventures that push ethical boundaries.About the AuthorE.D. Rich was born and raised in Indiana. She attended DePauw University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English Composition and French, followed by a Master’s in Health Administration from Indiana University. Ms. Rich is married, has one child, and two very energetic Standard Poodles.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1300972203

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.