People encouraged to stay avalanche aware

CANADA, December 6 - People in B.C. intending to explore the backcountry are encouraged to be mindful of potential hazards, have a plan and be informed about avalanche safety and forecasts.

“Winter in British Columbia offers endless opportunities and I encourage people to take full advantage of our beautiful backcountry,” said Kelly Greene, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. “However, mountain adventures come with risks. Before heading out, plan your trip carefully and share your plans with friends or family, make sure you’ve got the right equipment, check Avalanche Canada’s forecast and follow their safety guidance.”

In addition to daily avalanche forecasts, Avalanche Canada may also issue special public avalanche warnings (SPAWs). SPAWs are issued to inform the public about dangerous or unusual conditions and provide information on how people can stay safe.

“Avalanche conditions change daily, so it’s important to check the avalanche forecast prior to every trip into the backcountry,” said Ryan Buhler, forecast program manager, Avalanche Canada. “If you’re planning to be in avalanche terrain, it’s important that you have the training, carry a transceiver, shovel and probe, and that you check and understand the forecast at https://avalanche.ca/ before heading out.”

In 2021, the Province provided a $10-million grant to assist Avalanche Canada with funding to continue its work keeping people in British Columbia safe, including monitoring avalanche risk and providing public safety information.

When planning a trip to the backcountry, steps people can take to stay safe include:

Get the gear

Each person travelling in your group needs their own avalanche transceiver, shovel and probe, and the training to know how to use these essential tools. More information about essential and recommended gear can be found at: https://www.avalanche.ca/gear

Get the training

Everyone recreating in avalanche terrain should have avalanche skills training to manage the risks. Avalanche Canada training (ACT) courses teach the fundamentals about how avalanches form, what avalanche terrain looks like and how to perform an effective rescue using avalanche safety gear. ACT courses are suitable for people of all levels and can be found at: https://avalanche.ca/training

Avy Savvy is Avalanche Canada’s free online tutorial geared to backcountry beginners and is a great first step in avalanche safety education. Find it at: https://avysavvy.avalanche.ca

Get the forecast

Avalanche Canada provides daily avalanche forecasts through https://avalanche.ca/ and its mobile app, which can be found on the App Store and Google Play. The forecast provides people with a current danger rating based on a five-point danger scale and the trend for the next couple of days. It will also indicate where the danger exists and provide advice about what type of terrain to avoid or to seek out under the current conditions.

Check the weather

When planning a trip, it’s important to monitor conditions closely up to one week before you leave. Check the Avalanche Canada website for the mountain weather forecast. In the days leading to a planned trip and the day of, people should review Environment and Climate Change Canada for any weather warnings or special weather statements at: http://www.weather.gc.ca

Plan your trip

Always tell someone where you are going and when you’ll be back, obtain the knowledge and skills you need before heading out, and always carry the essentials and know how to use them. It’s important to know if your planned route travels through or under avalanche terrain. For more information about planning your trip, visit: https://bcsara.com/outdoor-education/events/

Advice from Avalanche Canada:

Everyone in a backcountry party needs the essential gear, such as a transceiver, shovel and probe, and the training to use them.

Have a careful mindset when in avalanche terrain.

Be diligent about terrain choices. Adapt your plan to reduce your exposure to avalanche terrain when conditions call for it.

Follow disciplined group decision-making, ensuring that each group member is engaged in terrain selection.

Travel one at a time, regroup in safe spots and be aware of overhead hazards when exposed to avalanche terrain.

Avoid exposure to terrain traps, such as gullies, cliffs and trees, to reduce the consequences of being caught in an avalanche.

Be aware that some avalanches can be large and may run their full path or longer, especially in the spring or at times where weak layers are buried very deeply.

Quick Facts:

Largely due to the province’s vast mountainous terrain, approximately 85% of all Avalanche Canada’s services are delivered in B.C.

This terrain puts people in British Columbia at a higher risk for avalanche fatalities, with approximately 80% of all Canadian avalanche fatalities over the past 10 years occurring in B.C.

Learn More:

For the latest avalanche forecasts, visit: http://www.avalanche.ca

For PreparedBC’s avalanche safety guidance, visit: https://PreparedBC.ca/avalanches

For tips about driving and travelling in an avalanche area, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/transportation/driving-and-cycling/traveller-information/seasonal/winter-driving/avalanche