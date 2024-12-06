To His Excellency Mr. António Costa, President of the European Council

Dear Mr. President,

I congratulate you on assuming the office of President of the European Council.

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union spans a broad agenda, covering a wide range of areas, including energy, green energy, transportation, trade, and more. Azerbaijan's significant role in ensuring Europe's energy security is undeniable.

I believe that we will make joint efforts to develop political dialogue, economic and trade cooperation, and cultural exchanges between Azerbaijan and the European Union in line with our mutual interests, strengthening our constructive partnership.

I wish you success in your forthcoming responsible work.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 6 December 2024