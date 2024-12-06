President Cyril Ramaphosa: State Visit to Algeria

Your Excellency Abdelmadjid Tebboune,

President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria,

Ministers,

Ambassadors,

Members of the Media

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We have just concluded a successful 7th session of the Bi-National Commission between the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria and the Republic of South Africa.

President Tebboune and I were extremely satisfied with the detailed report that was presented on progress in the key areas of cooperation between Algeria and South Africa.

We see this Bi-National Commission as a mechanism to expand trade and investment ties between our two countries.

While there is currently a healthy volume of bilateral trade, we agreed that this should be far higher.

With preferential trading now having commenced under the African Continental Free Trade Area, there is even greater opportunity to deepen intra-African trade and strengthen economic linkages between major African economies.

We have a shared conviction that deepening our bilateral relationship should serve the cause of African economic integration, shared prosperity, stability and peace.

An Algeria-South Africa Business Forum took place yesterday.

It will be an important opportunity for Algerian and South African businesses to explore synergies and plan projects.

South Africa has a sizeable business delegation spanning a range of economic sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, automotive, construction and mining.

We also have representatives from our Industrial Development Corporation who are here to pursue investment leads the corporation could potentially fund.

President Tebboune and I agreed that potential exists for cooperation on low-carbon economic growth in areas such as renewable energy and electric vehicle manufacturing.

South Africa and Algeria have respective comparative advantages that can be harnessed for mutual benefit.

This Bi-National Commission is taking place at a time of rising geopolitical tension, conflict and disregard for international law.

I appraised President Tebboune on South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice to hold the State of Israel accountable for its crimes against the people of Gaza.

South Africa reiterates its call for a cessation of hostilities, for the release of all hostages, and for the suffering population of Gaza to receive the humanitarian aid they so desperately need.

South Africa and Algeria agree that the only lasting solution to this conflict is the realisation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.

As countries that have known the pain of occupation and dispossession, we stand in solidarity with the oppressed everywhere, including in Palestine and Western Sahara.

This year, South Africa marks thirty years since the achievement of our democracy.

We once more thank the noble people of Algeria for standing with us in our struggle for liberation.

From our discussions today, we are certain that this Bi-National Commission will continue to deepen collaboration, trade, investment and people-to-people exchange between South Africa and Algeria.

I thank you.

