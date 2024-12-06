Thailand: ICRC and Thammasat University screen film, host discussion on IHL and South-East Asian history

The film screening event, now in its third year, is part of the faculty's ongoing International Law and Films project. The initiative aims to bridge the gap between legal theory and cinematic storytelling, offering a unique platform to take a look at complex legal issues through the lens of cinema.

The film, set in 1975 amid the armed conflicts in Cambodia and Viet Nam, provided a stark reminder of the horrors of war and the enduring trauma experienced by survivors. The subsequent panel discussion delved into the historical and legal implications of the film and its themes, offering a multifaceted analysis of the past and its relevance to the present.

The distinguished panellists – Assistant Professor Morragotwong Phumplab from Thammasat University's Faculty of Liberal Arts, Supalak Ganjanakhundee, adviser to the Committee for Military Matters of Thailand's Lower House and Jirat Jitwarawong, ICRC’s legal adviser in Bangkok – provided their distinctive expertise to the discussion which covered a wide range of topics, from the historical context of South-East Asia during the Cold War to the enduring impact of ideological conflict. The panel also examined how memory and the representation of the past shape our understanding of history.