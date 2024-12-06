FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

December 06, 2024

Missouri Veterans Commission Names Veterans Suicide Prevention Manager

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) has named Lindsey Ward as the Veterans Suicide Prevention Manager. In July, Governor Mike Parson signed Senate Bill 912 and House Bill 1495 into law, charging the Veterans Commission with creating a new program to assist in efforts to prevent Veteran suicide. Ward will lead the Veterans Suicide Prevention Program and work in collaboration with the Missouri Department of Mental Health to provide recommendations and adopt procedures, programs, treatment options, aid, and other assistance necessary to support efforts to prevent Veteran suicide.

“We are very pleased to announce Lindsey Ward as the new Veterans Suicide Prevention Manager,” said MVC Executive Director (Ret.) Col. Paul Kirchhoff. “We are losing Veterans every day, and whatever we need to do to curb that, we are all in. I am confident Ward will help us accomplish this mission."

Ward began her career with the Commission in 2021 as a Veterans Service Officer in Mexico, Missouri. She is a Veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served from 1996 to 2012. Her duties included logistics chief, overseeing the preparations of Marine Corps Aviation units for deployment, and maintaining the readiness of equipment and personnel for routine missions and rapid deployment. Ward also held many additional duties as a staff non-commissioned officer in the Marines, including being a uniform victim advocate, substance abuse counseling officer, and company gunnery sergeant.

Ward’s education includes military leadership and development academies and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Columbia College. She is currently a public health graduate student at the University of Missouri.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five state Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program.

