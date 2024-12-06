Submit Release
Thomas M. Tuntland 1945-2024

Thomas "Tom" Tuntland, 79, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2024. 

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, December 19, 2024 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. 

The full obituary is pending. 

View funeral arrangements here: https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obituaries/thomas-tuntland

