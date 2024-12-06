FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Monday, November 4, 2024

AUGUSTA — Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Maine Town and City Clerks Association President and Weston Town Clerk Dwayne Young released the following statements in recognition of Election Hero Day.

Election Hero Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday that celebrates the contributions of election officials, their staffs, and poll workers who administer our elections all across the country.

“Maine is so lucky to have such dedicated Election Heroes who work tirelessly to make sure our elections are free, safe and secure,” said Secretary Bellows. “These are our friends and neighbors, who go above and beyond for all of us, especially at this time of year. I encourage all Maine voters to give the election officials at their polling place tomorrow an extra smile and heartfelt thanks for their dedication.”

“We are the gatekeepers of the democracy. Elections are a huge part of our role. We only do it a couple of times a year, but it’s one of the most important things we do,” said Young. “We’re asking everybody to practice some civility and participate in the election if they haven’t already done so.”

Secretary Bellows will visit polling places, municipal clerks, poll workers and voters around Maine on Monday (Election Hero Day) and Tuesday (Election Day).

