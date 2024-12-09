House Passes SAMOSA Act (H.R. 1695): SIE Consulting Group Announces New Service Offerings to Support Federal Compliance

SIE Consulting Group: Your Trusted Partner for Federal Software Asset Management and SAMOSA Act Compliance.

SIE Consulting Group introduces services to help federal agencies meet SAMOSA Act (H.R. 1695) compliance, ensuring cost savings and efficiency.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the Strengthening Agency Management and Oversight of Software Assets Act (H.R. 1695), commonly referred to as the SAMOSA Act. This groundbreaking legislation aims to transform how federal agencies manage their software investments.

In response, SIE Consulting Group is proud to announce an expanded suite of services designed to help federal agencies comply with the Act’s rigorous requirements while unlocking opportunities for cost savings and operational efficiency.

The SAMOSA Act establishes critical mandates for federal agencies, including:

• Conducting comprehensive software inventories.

• Developing modernization plans to consolidate licenses, reduce costs, and improve governance.

• Meeting strict deadlines, including an 18-month timeframe for assessments and a one-year period for plan submissions.

“The SAMOSA Act is particularly important due to the increased focus on cost savings and efficiencies for Federal IT.” said David Harrington, Founding Partner of SIE Consulting Group. “SAMOSA gives our customers much-needed authority to implement positive change in how software is managed and procured at their Agencies.”

New Service Offerings to Simplify Compliance

SIE Consulting Group has launched tailored solutions to help agencies meet the SAMOSA Act’s requirements:

• SAMOSA Compliance Roadmap: Step-by-step guidance for inventorying, assessing, and modernizing software assets.

• Comprehensive Software Assessments: In-depth reviews to identify inefficiencies, redundancies, and compliance risks.

• Modernization Plan Development: Strategic support to align agency software portfolios with the Act’s mandates.

• Training and Support: Customized training programs to empower agency teams with the tools and knowledge to succeed.

With a track record of managing over $500M in software spend annually and saving agencies over $50M in recent years, SIE Consulting Group is committed to helping federal clients navigate this transformative period with confidence and efficiency.

Take Action Today

Agencies can explore more about the SAMOSA Act and SIE’s new services on the SAMOSA Resource Page. Complimentary resources, including the SAMOSA Compliance Roadmap and Compliance guides, are available upon request.

About SIE Consulting Group:

Founded in 2012, SIE Consulting Group is a Virginia-based Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), as well as a Virginia SBSD-Certified Small and Minority-Owned Business, that provides expert IT advisory services with a primary focus on IT Asset Management (ITAM), Software Asset Management (SAM) and Software License Management (SLM). To learn more, visit sieconsultinggroup.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

