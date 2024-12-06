Cynthia Systems Wins First Place at Prestigious AI Startup PitchFest

With Cynthia, the future is not about searching; it's about finding.

UK-based AI innovator Cynthia Systems secures $100,000 prize package for revolutionary cognitive search technology democratising AI for businesses worldwide

Cynthia makes finding what you want effortless and intuitive, and saves businesses all of the cost of labelling AI training data through the use of our proprietary self-supervised machine learning.” — David George Williams, Founder and Creator of Cynthia

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cynthia Systems, a pioneering UK-based AI startup, has been awarded first place at the inaugural AI Startup PitchFest, organised by Pundi X Labs, WOO Innovation Hub, and The Generative Beings.

The competition sought to discover and support innovative AI solutions demonstrating significant real-world impact and practical applications.

Cynthia Systems' groundbreaking cognitive search engine impressed the judges with its revolutionary approach to e-commerce and content discovery through its proprietary Big Brain, Little Brain algorithm.

The technology delivers unparalleled search performance and privacy-preserving contextual advertising whilst eliminating the need for manual data labelling.

"The AI Startup PitchFest reflects our commitment to driving innovation and fostering collaboration within the AI ecosystem. These winners have demonstrated unique solutions with the potential to create real impact, and we're excited to support them on their journey to scale and succeed," said Zac Cheah, Founder of Pundi AI.

The Generative Beings community enthusiastically endorsed the win, stating, "Congratulations David George Williams, your solution is brilliant solving for the discoverability experience for online shoppers. Well deserved win!"

Thomas Nguyen, Managing Director of Sunrise Technology Services, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are very excited to work with Cynthia as their strategic technology partner to bring their platform to market. What Cynthia will offer businesses is truly groundbreaking, and we are honoured to be part of the team who are trailblazing a new path in the search engine and discovery industry."

As first-place winner, Cynthia Systems will receive up to $100,000 in incubation support and resources over a six-month programme, along with technical guidance and mentorship from industry leaders in both AI and blockchain technology.

About Cynthia Systems

Cynthia Systems, in partnership with Sunrise Technology Services, is revolutionising online experiences with their groundbreaking AI search engine. The company's mission is to democratise advanced search capabilities for businesses of all sizes whilst maintaining the highest standards of privacy and user experience.

About Pundi AI (https://pundi.ai)

Pundi AI democratises artificial intelligence development through a decentralised suite of tools, offering services from an omnichain data layer to data tagging and annotation platforms. For more information, visit

About WOO Innovation Hub (https://woox.io/)

WOO is an ecosystem of user-facing crypto applications that identifies and supports projects building key innovations and infrastructure aligned with WOO applications, providing growth resources, funding, and product integrations. For more information, visit https://pundi.ai

About The Generative Beings (https://thegenerativebeings.com/)

The Generative Beings is a community of over 1,600 Generative AI startup founders, product/tech leaders, data scientists, and researchers from Singapore and Southeast Asia, fostering collaboration and innovation in AI development.

Special Recognition

We would like to extend special recognition to the team at Cynthia Systems who supported this achievement through their diligent and insightful contributions. This includes Humble Mubiru, Director of Community Development and CEO of Arise Africa Research and Consultancy Hub; Mc Allen Alea, Manager of Customer Success; Henry Kato, Staff Machine Learning Engineer; and our Directors of Business Development and Operations, including Stephen Leung, Patrick Hames, and Stuart Morris. This remarkable achievement would not have been possible without their passion, dedication and commitment to delivering Cynthia to the marketplace and to the world.

