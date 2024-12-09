Dr. David Samadi on 3 Compelling Reasons Every Man Should See a Urologist: Proactive Steps for Long-Term Health

Taking that first step to visit a urologist can lead to better health and peace of mind. A simple conversation today could prevent bigger health challenges tomorrow. Dr. David Samadi is a world-renowned urologist specializing in prostate cancer treatment, men's health, and minimally invasive robotic surgery, dedicated to improving the lives of men through advanced care and early detection. Dr. David Samadi's latest book now available online at these locations: Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes and Noble.

NYC urologist/oncologist Dr. David Samadi, Encourages Men to Take Charge of Their Urological Health Today

Proactive urological care isn’t just about addressing problems—it’s about preventing them. From erectile dysfunction to prostate cancer, early intervention makes all the difference.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For many men, scheduling a visit to a urologist is often delayed until a urological health issue becomes unavoidable. However, regular check-ups with a urologist are vital for maintaining overall well-being. Dr. David Samadi, a world-renowned urologist and author of Prostate Cancer, Now What , A Practical Guide to Diagnosis, Treatment, and Recovery, emphasizes the importance of proactive urological care."Just as women routinely see gynecologists, men need to prioritize their urological health," says Dr. Samadi.From sexual health concerns to prostate monitoring, here are three compelling reasons every man should schedule a visit with a urologist sooner rather than later.1. Addressing Erectile Dysfunction (ED)Erectile dysfunction (ED) is more than a bedroom issue—it can be an early warning sign of serious underlying health problems such as heart disease, diabetes, or hormonal imbalances. While it's a difficult topic for many men to discuss, ED is incredibly common, especially for those in their 40s and 50s.Dr. Samadi reassures men that solutions are readily available. "ED treatments have come a long way, from medications to hormone therapy and even lifestyle changes. Seeking help can lead to real improvements, not only in sexual health but also in overall quality of life."If you've been experiencing performance challenges, a simple conversation with a urologist can lead to life-changing results. Don't let embarrassment stand in the way of your health and sexual satisfaction.2. Managing Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)An enlarged prostate, or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), is a common noncancerous condition for men over 50. Symptoms may include frequent urination, especially at night, incomplete emptying of the bladder, dribbling, difficulty starting a urine stream or a weak urine stream. While these symptoms may seem like minor inconveniences, ignoring them can lead to serious complications such as the following:• Increased risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs)• Bladder stones• Blood in the urine• Kidney damage due to a backflow of urine if the urethra is blocked by an enlarged prostate.Dr. Samadi stresses the importance of early intervention. "Urologists can provide tailored solutions for BPH, whether it's medications, lifestyle adjustments, or exercises. The key is addressing the issue before it disrupts daily life or causes more significant health concerns."3. Monitoring Prostate Cancer RiskProstate cancer is the second most common cancer in men, and family history significantly increases the risk. Men with a father or brother diagnosed with prostate cancer should start screenings as early as age 40. Other risk factors include:• Advanced age (average age of diagnosis is 66)• African American ethnicity• Obesity• Exposure to environmental carcinogens such as Agent Orange• Inherited mutations in genes like BRCA1 or BRCA2"Early detection is a game-changer as prostate cancer is a silent killer," Dr. Samadi advises. "A urologist will guide you through regular PSA testing, a simple blood test conducted in a doctor's office, and discuss the best screening schedule based on your personal risk factors."Prostate cancer is highly treatable when caught early, making proactive screening a critical step for men with a family history.Take Charge of Your Health Today"Urologists are here to help men live healthier, longer lives," says Dr. Samadi. "From sensitive issues like ED to essential screenings for prostate health, taking the first step to see a urologist can prevent bigger problems down the road."Don't wait until symptoms become severe—schedule an appointment with a urologist today. Prioritizing your urological health is one of the best decisions for your overall well-being.Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board-certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of Prostate Cancer, Now What? and The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncolo gy and prostate cancer 911.

