MyWay Mobile Storage partners with Ellicott City Lights

ELLICOTT CITY, MD, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyWay Mobile Storage has partnered with Ellicott City Lights for its annual holiday light display. Bryan Bartlett, a prominent realtor with the Compass office out of Ellicott City, has for over 15 years now provided the community with a wonderful holiday light display at his home at 4802 Red Hill Way, Ellicott City, MD 21043.The display has grown so much over the years that his need for extra storage space of the lights and decorations was beginning to be a huge need. MyWay Mobile Storage turned out to be a perfect solution for Bryan and his displays. In late September he begins to set up the multiple displays and by early January the lights need to be properly stored until next season. MyWay Mobile Storage SafeBox units prove to be perfect for his seasonal storage needs.“We have been doing a really large holiday light display for the last 15 years, known as Ellicott City Lights, and our display has even been featured on national television. Over the years the display has only gotten bigger and bigger each year. The biggest issue we were running into was simply space to store everything, and we needed to find a solution. This is where MyWay Mobile Storage came in and they were an absolute game changer for us. Their system has been so easy to work with and we no longer have to worry about where everything is going to store in the off season. The process is so easy and convenient. They deliver a storage bin and we fill it at our convenience. Once we are ready, we just give them a call and it is removed in days. They store the unit for us for nearly a year until we need it delivered back and it conveniently shows up just the way we left everything. We couldn't do everything we wanted without the help of MyWay Mobile Storage and we would highly recommend them to anyone needing this kind of service, says Barlett”In addition, Bryan and Ellicott City Lights collect food donations every year for the Howard County Food Bank. Last year, they collected over 1600 pounds of food to be donated. The event typically kicks off in early December and the lights will turn on nightly 6-10pm, though Dec 31st. Information, updates for visitors and times of the displays are usually posted on the events Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/EClights About MyWay Mobile StorageMyWay Mobile Storage is the leading provider of moving and storage solutions. They provide quick and easy do it yourself moving containers that can be delivered right to your door and stored in their climate controlled, secure storage facilities. To learn more visit www.mywaystorage.com or call (888) 336-9929 to speak with a Moving & Storage Consultant.

