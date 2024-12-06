Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces $2.4 Million in Grants Through the Port Host Community Revitalization Fund

Funding will support redevelopment projects in port host communities of Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced $2.4 million in Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund awards for the cities of Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth. The three grants will support a Seafood Market in Newport News, vital shipyard improvements in Norfolk, and a dual rail transload facility in Portsmouth.

“We are making crucial investments in both our port infrastructure, and our port communities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “By breathing new life into these structures, we are able to turn dilapidated, abandoned buildings into sources of job creation, economic prosperity and community pride.”

The General Assembly allocated $1.5 million in Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund grants through 2023. This money will assist with the removal, renovation, or modernization of port-related buildings and facilities in Virginia’s five port host communities: the town of Front Royal, and the cities of Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and Richmond.

“The projects supported by these grants will add great value to community development efforts and create jobs in Newport News, Norfolk, and Portsmouth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “Currently, these sites are a deterrent to economic development in the surrounding port host areas and regions, and with support from the PHCRF, they are now part of the attraction efforts.”

“The flexibility of the Port Host Communities Revitalization Fund is integral to its effectiveness, allowing for a wide variety of redevelopment activities,” said Director of the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Bryan Horn. “Each project is being redeveloped for a market-driven purpose and will breathe new life both into the communities and into these derelict structures.”

For more information, visit dhcd.virginia.gov/phcrf.