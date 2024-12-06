The Barstow School Names Next President

Arthur (Art) Hall, incoming president of The Barstow School

The Barstow School, Kansas City's leading independent preschool-grade 12 school, named Arthur Hall as the 18th president in its 140-year history.

Barstow is the premiere choice for top-tier education and I am honored to be part of that legacy.” — Arthur Hall

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Barstow School , Kansas City's top independent school for students in preschool-grade 12, announced today that Arthur Hall has been named its next president. President-elect Hall will begin on July 1, 2025, succeeding Shane Foster, who will retire in June after 17 years of school leadership.Hall brings 25 years of independent school experience to Barstow, as a classroom teacher, coach, administrator and innovative leader. Mr. Hall's journey in independent schools began at Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles as a computer specialist, and continued as an English, computer science and history teacher at Greenhill School in Dallas, Texas, where he was also head varsity basketball coach. Hall has served as Upper School Dean and Director of Student Activities and Director of Equity and Inclusion and Global Programs at Greenhill, Upper School Principal at Friends’ Central School in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, Assistant Head of School, Dean of Student Life and Head of Middle School at Tower Hill School in Wilmington, Delaware, and most recently, Head of School at Lakehill Preparatory School, Dallas.A member of the 2009 National Association of Independent Schools Aspiring Heads Fellow cohort, Hall led transformational projects in independent schools including securing $50,000 from E.E. Ford to supplement an endowment for global initiatives at Greenhill, securing a $1 million dollar gift to Lakehill, and a $250,000 technology grant from the Hoblitzelle Foundation. He has also served on accreditation teams for Newtown Friends School and St. James School, overhauling the middle school health curriculum and implementing a vibrant global travel system.President-elect Hall demonstrates great enthusiasm for and commitment to the Barstow community, the School’s record of success in consensus-building, approach to financial stewardship and clear acknowledgment of both the unique characteristics and exciting possibilities for the 140-year-old academic institution. His vision for Barstow includes integrating real-world learning applications into classrooms, continuing to embrace the innovative teaching and learning initiatives established by Mr. Foster at the Dan & Cassidy Towriss IDEA Space, promoting social and emotional learning, empowering teachers as leaders and nurturing a welcoming and inclusive school environment.“The mission and vision of The Barstow School, ‘to promote sound scholarship and provide symmetrical development of mind, body and character,’ is right in line with my leadership style,” Hall said. “It is easy for a school to say they want to be 21st century ready; however, Barstow is well established as a leader in what students need in order to accomplish their respective goals. Simply put, Barstow is the premiere choice for top-tier education and I am honored to be part of that legacy.”In announcing Hall’s appointment, Board of Trustees Chair Soni Patel also thanked President Foster for his leadership as the longest-serving Head of School since founder Mary Louise Barstow.“During his tenure, Barstow has become one of the leading independent schools in the country, with a global reputation for excellence and innovation and a strong academic and financial foundation that will be part of his enduring legacy,” she said.The Board of Trustees will assist Hall in his transition by collaborating on several objectives during his first year, including continued improvements and enhancement to the campus and physical buildings, continued financial stability and growth and strengthening and expanding the learning community for teachers and students.

