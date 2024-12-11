Helvetic Clinics Strengthens Its Leadership in Dental Tourism in Hungary in 2024

Helvetic Clinics, Best dental clinic in Hungary Dental Clinic Budapest

Helvetic Clinics, recognized the best dental clinic in Hungary, continues to set the benchmark for excellence in patient care with a strategic expansion in 2024

BUDAPEST, BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helvetic Clinics, widely recognized as the best dental clinic in Hungary, continues to set the benchmark for excellence in patient care with a strategic expansion in 2024. By transforming the rooftop of its iconic building at 12 Revay Utca, the clinic has increased its capacity from 12 to 16 dental chairs, a 30% boost.

This expansion mirrors an extraordinary growth trajectory, with a 25% increase in the number of patients treated compared to 2023. Notably, the dental clinic based in Budapest, has seen significant growth among patients from the UK, Ireland, Germany, Iceland, Denmark, and Norway, solidifying its reputation as a premier destination for dental tourism in Hungary.

Jean-François Empain, co-founder of Helvetic Clinics, stated:

"This expansion was driven by the growing demand for our services, and we remain committed to maintaining the comfort and satisfaction of our patients. Our mission is to provide world-class dental care at competitive prices while upholding the exceptional standards that define our reputation."

Looking to the Future

Helvetic Clinics is already planning further growth in 2025 with an additional increase in dental chairs. This initiative aims to ensure every patient enjoys an unparalleled, personalized experience aligned with the clinic’s high standards.

"Our reputation is built on the quality of care, the trust of our patients, and our ability to offer affordable prices for dental treatments in Hungary. With the support of a renowned financial partner, we also make these treatments accessible to more people by offering tailored financing solutions," added Pierre Chaker, co-founder.

A Proven Success in Dental Tourism

With state-of-the-art facilities, a team of highly skilled professionals, and thousands of satisfied patients each year, Helvetic Clinics continues to lead the way in dental tourism. It remains the top choice for patients seeking high-quality dental care in Budapest and beyond.

