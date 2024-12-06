Stop the spread of disinformation: for reliable information on entering Slovenia, click on gov.si

SLOVENIA, December 6 - The claims, which are being uncritically disseminated, are false because they distort the facts and constitute manipulative misrepresentation.

This video serves to deliberately discredit Slovenia and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia, as well as to provide false information to foreigners about the possibilities and conditions of entry into the country.

The conditions for entry into the Republic of Slovenia are clear and differ depending on whether the person entering the country is a citizen of a Member State of the European Union or a third-country national.

EU citizens do not need a visa or residence permit to enter the Republic of Slovenia. They can enter with a valid identity card or passport, regardless of the reason for entering or residing in the country – be it employment, study, self-employment or relocation.

Third-country nationals can enter Slovenia:

with a valid passport, if they do not need a visa or residence permit to enter,

with a valid passport containing a visa, if they need a visa to enter, or

with a valid passport and residence permit issued by a competent authority of the Republic of Slovenia or by a competent authority of a state party to the Convention implementing the Schengen Agreement of 14 June 1985.

Accurate information on entering and residing in Slovenia is available on the Government's web portal gov.si.

We advise all foreigners wishing to enter Slovenia not to fall for false information on social media. We also warn against the spread of disinformation intended to create chaos, stir up anger, instil fear and damage the reputation of individuals, organisations, institutions and countries. Disinformation is usually emotionally charged, as the purpose of its dissemination is to cause division and discord in society and to incite fear. It spreads faster than it can be controlled, so it is important not to be complicit in its dissemination.

Think before you share. More about the government's Stop Disinformation project is available on the Government's web portal gov.si (in Slovenian only).

We would like to add that managing migration is one of the priorities of the Ministry of the Interior and the Government of the Republic of Slovenia. Slovenian police are preventing irregular migration through tailored working methods, increased application of technical means, deployment of additional police officers to the state border and enhanced international cooperation. These efforts ensure a high level of safety and security for all citizens and other individuals present within the Slovenian territory. The security of border municipalities is also upheld at a very high level.

The above is further confirmed by figures. This year, by mid-November, Slovenian police dealt with almost 20% fewer unauthorised crossings of the state border than in the same period last year. The success of police work in this area is also reflected in the number of human traffickers apprehended, as irregular migration is closely linked to organised crime. By 31 October 2024, Slovenian police handled 423 cases (306 in the same period last year), in which 468 human traffickers were arrested (460 foreign and eight Slovenian nationals) and 2,564 irregular migrants were caught crossing the border illegally. Of the arrested human traffickers, 431 were remanded in custody.